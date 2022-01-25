PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan East sweeps Cyclones in Upper Lakes twinbill

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — After surpassing 2,000 career points in a non-conference loss to Abingdon on Saturday, Sullivan East senior guard Dylan Bartley piled up 33 points as the Patriots avenged a loss at Elizabethton with a 76-63 victory Tuesday night at the Dyer Dome.

The Sullivan East girls (4-1, 19-8) also bounced back from a loss at Elizabethton on Jan. 7 and moved into a first-place tie with the Cyclones (4-1, 14-6) in the Upper Lakes Conference thanks to a 55-53 victory.

The East boys team (2-3, 12-6) was playing without Braden Standbridge, who was serving the second game of a two-game suspension he was assessed after being ejected for a flagrant foul in a loss to Unicoi County on Friday. Combine that setback with a less-than-inspiring outing against the Falcons on Saturday, and East coach Dillon Faver thought back-to-basics approach on Monday might pay some dividends.

“We had a hard practice yesterday,” Faver said. “We just all have to be on the same page. We have to play together. We have to shoot our shot. We have to be the attackers. And it’s all about playing great defense and playing unselfish offensively. If we do that we’re pretty good, and if we don’t do that we’re not very good.”

Bartley went 17-for-19 at the foul line. He less than 200 points away from career scoring leader Gavin Grubb (2,164).

“I’m proud of Dylan because he’s had a hard couple of weeks,” Faver said. “I thought he really came together as a leader for us tonight. I thought he sat down and really played defense and rebounded for us tonight and we have to have that from him.

“He’s a tough cover. He has great moves under the hoop and he can shoot the basketball. He works on it. He has a beautiful shot and he’s a tough competitor. I mean there’s only one other person who’s scored 2,000 points in the history of Sullivan East basketball, and that’s Gavin Grubb. So he’s in elite company right there.”

Logan Murray added 13 points for East.

Seth Carter (16 points), Jake Roberts (12) and Mason Ball (10) scored in double figures for the Cyclones (3-2, 10-10).

GIRLS

Sullivan East 55, Elizabethton 53

The Patriots girls team got 23 points from junior Jenna Hare and 11 from senior point guard Riley Nelson.

East outscored Elizabethton 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

“This bunch has played a lot together and has played in a lot of battles,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We’ve been down this road before. The other thing that’s really helped this year is we’ve played such a really hard schedule. Last year we pretty much pounded everybody and then when we had a tight one against South Greene we didn’t make the plays. But this year we’ve had to do this a couple of times.

“I thought Riley really stepped up making those free throws and that one shot inside (in the fourth). I thought Jenna Hare had a couple of gigantic rebounds down the stretch. Of course, Abby (McCarter) stepped up and made those three free throws.”

Lina Lyon (23 points) scored a lay-in at the buzzer to conclude the scoring.