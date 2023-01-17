PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan East Patriots boys stay hot, take down Volunteer by 20; East girls lose

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The Sullivan East boys basketball team was supposed to finish last in the Upper Lakes Conference, but it apparently didn’t get the memo.

The Patriots followed an impressive win at Tennessee High on Friday by blowing out defending champion Volunteer, 81-61, on Tuesday at the Dyer Dome.

Drake Fisher poured in 34 points and made 17 of 19 free throws as the Patriots improved to 2-1 in the league and 11-10 overall.

Volunteer, which was picked to finish second in the conference behind Unicoi County, fell to 1-2 in the league and 14-7 overall.

“Drake is playing great,” East coach Dillon Faver said, “and not only that, he shows up in practice. He’s never out of control, he can score the basketball and he gets it to the right spots.”

East also got 21 points from 6-foot-4 sophomore Corbin Laisure, who is averaging 12 rebounds per game.

“He never stops,” Faver said. “His battery is always charged. … He wants to break the rebound record for Sullivan East.”

Tyler Cross (11) and Elijah Grubbs (10) also scored in double figures for East, and Jake Witcher worked hard on the defensive end. He had the unenviable task of trying to keep point guard Bradin Minton in front of him.

“Jacob Witcher plays his absolute butt off,” Faver said. “We gave him the job to guard No. 2 (Minton), who’s an unbelievable point guard. I thought he did a great job on him.”

Volunteer got 28 points from Andrew Knittel. He scored all 10 of the Falcons points in the first quarter and 15 of their first 16. Minton and Joltin Harrison added 19 and 12 points, respectively.

“We know in this conference that anybody can beat anybody,” Volunteer first-year head coach Zach Crawford said. “It’s a dogfight each night. It just depends on which team is going to show up and want it more. Hats off to them.”

East will visit Unicoi County on Friday while Volunteer will host Tennessee High.

“I love my team right now,” Faver said. “We are playing together. We want to be at practice. We’re celebrating each other’s success. We’re playing tough. And that’s all you can ask for.”

GIRLS

Volunteer 54, Sullivan East 32

Volunteer got 24 points from Veda Barton to roll past the Patriots in the earlier girls game.

The Falcons’ full-court pressure frequently generated turnovers, including each of Sullivan East’s first three possessions. Jacie Begley, Kendra Huff and Emmerson Head all were pesky in the press for Volunteer (1-2, 7-12).

“We’ve been talking about consistency and being able to put four quarters of basketball together,” Volunteer coach Caroline Laek said. “We still had moments where I kind of got a little bit nervous because our scoring stalled. But then we were able to find one here and there that kind of kept us rolling.

“Jacie and Kendra both did a really good job on the press. And Emmerson was being aggressive and reading those passing lanes. We’ve talked a lot about that here lately, not just getting in the press as an intimidation factor, but making it effective. I felt like those three did a really good job at that tonight.”

East trailed 30-8 at the half after going scoreless in the second quarter. The Patriots were no closer than 14 points in the second half.

“I was very disappointed with how we came out in the first half,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We lacked focus and energy. We played much better in the the second half. I wished we were ready to play in the first.”

Jenna Hare led East with 19 points.

“She’s a phenomenal player,” Laek said.

Volunteer will host Tennessee High on Friday. East will visit Unicoi County on Friday.