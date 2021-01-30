PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan East holds Pat against Unicoi County as girls, boys are victorious

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Sullivan East junior guard Dylan Bartley scored 23 points and moved past Mark Mason into sixth place on the Patriots’ career scoring list during an 82-64 defeat of Unicoi County on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.
East improved to 9-0 in the Three Rivers Conference and 17-5 overall.
The East girls team (5-0, 15-3) also remained unbeaten in the league, as it got 24 points from Jenna Hare in a 58-44 win against the Blue Devils.
The boys game was tied, 35-35, at halftime, but Ethan Bradford scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and Bartley hit a 3-pointer to cap a 29-8 run that gave East a 64-43 lead with 7:07 left in the game.
It also gave Bartley 1,547 points, one more than Mason, who played the first two years of East’s existence after playing his first two seasons at Mary Hughes. Mason also coached Bartley three seasons (grades 6-8) at Mary Hughes.
“ It’s an honor,” Bartley said. “Mark was a great coach for me in middle school. He’s taught me a lot, and I know he was a great scorer back then. He could score right now if he wanted to.”
Those remaining in front of Bartley are Gavin Grubb (2,264), Eric Madison (1,505), Isaac Snapp (1,503), Adam Hughes (1,471) and David Casaday (1,471).
“ Dylan’s a great player,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “He’s great kid. He deserves all the accolades because he works hard. And he has a good heart. He works on his game. He’s strong. He’s physical. He can shoot the basketball.
“ So he’s earned this. Records were meant to be broken, and he’s still got work to do. He’s a great teammate to these dudes. I’m proud of him.”
Bradford made three of his four 3-pointers in the third quarter. And 6-foot-7 Austin Davis scored eight of his 14 in the third quarter after energizing the Pats with a dunk that Bartley assisted in the first half.
“ They both played really well,” Bartley said. “Bradford got us going there with a couple of threes, and Davis dunking one for us – that always gets our blood pumping.”
Mason Montgomery scored 13 points and Clayton Ivester added six.
“ I thought Mason Montgomery really came out and gave us a boost and gave us a flow early,” Faver said. “Austin and Clayton came out and battled the big fella for Unicoi really well in the third quarter. Braden (Standbridge) came in and gave us great energy. And Logan Murray – on his birthday – came in on our press and got his hands on a lot of basketballs and got us rolling a little bit. Ethan came out on fire in that third quarter. He took great shots and he was calm and collected.”
The first half was chippy, picking up where the teams left off in East’s win at Unicoi County on January 20. East’s pressure defense had the Blue Devils hemorrhaging turnovers the majority of the game.
“ I told ‘em at halftime that we were focusing on things outside of what we were supposed to do and letting it affect our play a little bit,” Faver said. “We had to kind of collect ourselves and get back to what we do: take good shots, be good teammates, play great defense. … We were a team in the third quarter.”
Bryson Peterson paced Unicoi with 15 points. Lucas Slage (13), Ty Johnson (11) and Eli Johnson (11) also scored in double figures.
“ East took it to us in the third quarter,” Unicoi coach John Good said, “and we didn’t respond well.”
Unicoi will host Johnson County on Friday.
The girls game was also tightly contested for two-plus quarters.
Emma Aubrey (nine points) opened the second half by hitting one of her 3-pointers – a 25-footer – on an assist from Hare to give the Patriots a 35-29 lead, and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.
East was playing their third game in 31 days due to multiple quarantines.
“ Unicoi has been playing better,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “I mean they pounded Johnson County last week and they beat South pretty handily, too. So they’ve definitely been playing better. And we were rusty.”
The Patriots also got 10 points from point guard Riley Nelson and eight from Hayley Grubb.
“ I really was pleased with the way we passed the ball for the most part,” Aubrey said. “We had a few more turnovers than I would like us to have, but I thought Unicoi really got in the passing lane well. So part of that was them. …
“ Jenna ended up with (24) but I didn’t feel like Jenna forced many. We spread it around, and part of that is because they do have to extend and cover Emma, they do have to cover Hayley. And when Riley’s driving it like she was today, they’ve gotta cover her, too. And all that gives Jenna an opportunity to play one on one. And, you know, she’s pretty good at that.”
In a short turnaround, the teams will meet agains Saturday in Erwin for a makeup game.