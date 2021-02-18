PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan Central falls to Blue Devils in final game in program history

Central (10-13) got 32 points from Ethan Lane, including four 3-pointers. Twenty-one of those came during the Cougars’ 34-point fourth quarter. His transition basket got Central within 66-61 with 2:53 left, but Tyler Clouse answered with a 3-pointer from the left corner.

“They just shot the lights out, plain and simple,” McGhee said. “Of course, we missed some defensive assignments. But they just had guys – I think they had guys they pulled out of study hall that came in there and made threes. I mean it was just one after the other.

“And then we tried to speed the game up a little bit and force some turnovers. We’d seen that that had bothered ‘em at some point in the season. And we sped ‘em up and those guys just sat in the corners and shot threes and make ‘em. Any time we made a run they were right there. Hats off to them.”

Clouse and Mason Barcel played more significant roles due to attrition, and Unicoi coach John Good was pleased with their response.

“Tyler Clouse and Mason Barcel stepped up and hit big threes,” Good said. “They stepped up and hit big shots at the end. (Clouse and Barcel) and Robbie (O’Dell) are three guys that didn’t want their season to end, and they played that way.”