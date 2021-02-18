PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan Central falls to Blue Devils in final game in program history

ERWIN, Tenn. – The Sullivan Central boys basketball program, which began in 1968, was playing to delay the inevitable.
Lucas Slagle and the Unicoi County Blue Devils were playing to give their quarantined teammates another chance.
Slagle and company prevailed Thursday at the Devils Den. Slagle, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, piled up 21 points and 20 rebounds and Unicoi County outlasted the Cougars, 81-73, in a District 1-AA quarterfinal.
The loss was the final game for the Central program, where greats such as Dan Moody, Steve Crowder and Jared Harrison have played.
“It’s a big tradition at that school,” Central sixth-year head coach Derrick McGhee said. “It just seems like every year here in this tournament since we moved down here to Double-A (Class AA), I was a few points short every year. It’s tough, man. It’s tough to deal with.”
Fifth-seeded Central salvaged a regular season split with No. 4 Unicoi thanks to a double-digit victory last week, and the Blue Devils were without Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson for this one.
“I’m just glad that we get to go on and that our guys that are quarantined might have another chance to play,” Slagle said. “That’s really what we were fighting for tonight.”
Unicoi County (16-12) secured a regional berth and will play for the right to host a first-round regional game when it visits Sullivan East on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Central (10-13) got 32 points from Ethan Lane, including four 3-pointers. Twenty-one of those came during the Cougars’ 34-point fourth quarter. His transition basket got Central within 66-61 with 2:53 left, but Tyler Clouse answered with a 3-pointer from the left corner.
“They just shot the lights out, plain and simple,” McGhee said. “Of course, we missed some defensive assignments. But they just had guys – I think they had guys they pulled out of study hall that came in there and made threes. I mean it was just one after the other.
“And then we tried to speed the game up a little bit and force some turnovers. We’d seen that that had bothered ‘em at some point in the season. And we sped ‘em up and those guys just sat in the corners and shot threes and make ‘em. Any time we made a run they were right there. Hats off to them.”
Clouse and Mason Barcel played more significant roles due to attrition, and Unicoi coach John Good was pleased with their response.
“Tyler Clouse and Mason Barcel stepped up and hit big threes,” Good said. “They stepped up and hit big shots at the end. (Clouse and Barcel) and Robbie (O’Dell) are three guys that didn’t want their season to end, and they played that way.”
Ty Barb scored 12 points for Central. Joltin Harrison (11) and Preston Sams (10) were also in double figures.
Unicoi got 16 points from point guard Bryson Peterson, 14 from O’Dell and 11 from lead guard Ty Johnson.
“It makes our offense run a lot smoother when he (Slagle) is able to finish,” Good said, “because it opens up the other guys for driving lanes and wide-open shots. … When (Peterson) scores, we’re better. I’ve told him, he’s gotta get out of that home run trot. We need doubles and triples out of him. And tonight he attacked.”
McGhee said he wouldn’t pursue the job at West Ridge, which will open next school year thanks to the consolidation of Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South. Becoming a “volleyball dad” sounds like a better plan.
“To beat a team like this by 14 last week, and they come out and shoot 80 percent or whatever they shot from three – it’s just tough,” he said. “But I’m super-proud of my kids. We had a great season. We wanted to keep going. It just wasn’t our night.”