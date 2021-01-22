WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan Central boys upset Elizabethton, 64-56

“I am super proud of Joltin, this is the best game he has had all year,” McGhee said. “He has been dealing with a little injury that nobody really knows about. He has been struggling and it has been hard for him to get going and he came out tonight and led us in the first half. I felt like we had our other big players step up in the second half.”

Ty Barb added 10 of his 16 points after halftime, while Ethan Lane had 12 of his 13 points in the fourth period. Barb and Harrison Sherfey, who finished with 11 points, added five points each in the final quarter.

“They had some kids step up in different quarters,” Honeycutt said. “It seemed like it was a different kid killing us every quarter. I don’t think we did a really good job transition early, getting matched up was a big problem all night. That led to some easy baskets, but they hit some tough shots too over top of us.

“I thought they just kept answering. Every time that we would answer and come back and get a lead they would come back and do the same thing.”

Defensively, the Cougars were looking to shut down Jake Roberts, who scored 30 in a blowout win at Central earlier this season. He was limited to 12 points in this one. Williams Willocks added 12 points, while Nicholas Wilson and Seth Carter had 11 points each.