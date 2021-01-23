PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan Central boys down Tennessee High, 65-51

“I have been living in the gym every single day, putting in countless hours and just trying to get better every single day,” Lane said.

That work has paid off for the Cougars (6-11), who jumped out to a 17-4 lead, led by Lane’s nine first quarter points, and never trailed against the Vikings (8-10), building the margin to 23 points in the fourth quarter.

“We have been capable of it for a long time and it has just not happened and I have had to bite my tongue and be patient,” McGhee said. “I knew they could do it and it is just a matter of doing it and doing what the coaches tell you to do.

“They are locked in on defense right now and whenever we are making shots, offense turns into defense.”

Tennessee High never got any closer than five points.

“They wanted it way more than we did. We were just soft and thought we would roll in here and win a game and we don’t have a chance, we are not that good. We ain’t ready for that yet,” said Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans, whose Vikings had won seven straight before falling at Science Hill on Friday night. “When you lace them up you have got to be ready to play every night and we weren’t ready to go tonight and they played hard and that is a credit to them.