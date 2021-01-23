PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan Central boys down Tennessee High, 65-51

BRISTOL, Tenn . – It’s been a fun two days on the hardwood for Ethan Lane and the Cougars.
Winning helps.
“It feels great,” said Lane, a Sullivan Central senior, whose Cougars beat Elizabethton and Tennessee High on the road in a span of less than 24 hours. “We have just really been following the game plan, listen to our coaches every day, try to get better in practice and just doing the best we can.”
That prescription led first to an upset of Elizabethton on Friday night, and the Cougars put that success in the past and earned a convincing 65-51 victory over Tennessee High at Viking Hall on Saturday afternoon.
“Coach really just told us to move on to the next game and be ready for it and that is what we did,” Lane said.
It was the first time in Derek McGhee’s six years as head coach at Sullivan Central that the Cougars have beaten either one of those teams.
“It is a huge win for our school and our community,” McGhee said. “I am just super proud of my guys and just want to keep it going.”
Lane led the way, scoring 19 points, while also dishing off passes to open teammates, including 6-foot-4 Harrison Sherfey, who finished with 18 points, many wide open looks.
It is just Lane’s second year on varsity and first as a starter for the Cougars.
“I have been living in the gym every single day, putting in countless hours and just trying to get better every single day,” Lane said.
That work has paid off for the Cougars (6-11), who jumped out to a 17-4 lead, led by Lane’s nine first quarter points, and never trailed against the Vikings (8-10), building the margin to 23 points in the fourth quarter.
“We have been capable of it for a long time and it has just not happened and I have had to bite my tongue and be patient,” McGhee said. “I knew they could do it and it is just a matter of doing it and doing what the coaches tell you to do.
“They are locked in on defense right now and whenever we are making shots, offense turns into defense.”
Tennessee High never got any closer than five points.
“They wanted it way more than we did. We were just soft and thought we would roll in here and win a game and we don’t have a chance, we are not that good. We ain’t ready for that yet,” said Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans, whose Vikings had won seven straight before falling at Science Hill on Friday night. “When you lace them up you have got to be ready to play every night and we weren’t ready to go tonight and they played hard and that is a credit to them.
“They wanted to come up here and win and they came up here and kicked our butt for us. That is probably a good thing. We need to take a little medicine.”
Ty Barb, who McGhee has called the most athletic player in the Three Rivers Conference, contributed 14 points, while Peyton Sams had a pair of 3-pointers to finish with eight. Add that to solid defense, limited turnovers and crisp passing and no wonder McGhee was wearing a smile under his mask.
“I feel like we are looking for each other really well,” McGhee said. “It was physical out there and we just withstood that and kept playing. I am just super proud of them for the toughness that they showed. We have just got to keep it going.”
Tennessee High, which was led by Kenyae Carter with 13 points and Braden Wilhoit with 10, struggled to make shots and were consistently beaten down the court in transition and the Cougars turned those into easy baskets.
“They kept going, they wanted every rebound, they wanted every loose ball,” McMeans said. “They wanted to attack us and we didn’t want any part of that right now. That is extremely disappointed and it has got to get fixed and we are going to fix that on Monday.”
There is little doubt that Sullivan Central could be peaking at the right time with postseason tournaments on the horizon.
“It feels great to finally get these two wins, they were really big for us and they could help us the rest of the season to get ready,” Lane said. “We are really excited for it, especially with the way we are playing right now. We just need to move on and keep getting better every single day.”
Sullivan Central swept the four-game affair, including two varsity and two junior varsity contests.
GIRLS
Sullivan Central 59, Tennessee High 43
Breanna Yarber scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half to help the shorthanded Cougars rebound from a loss at Elizabethton on Friday night with a victory over the Vikings.
Allison Lambert and Jaelyn West added 14 points apiece for the Cougars, who outscored the Vikings 25-9 in the opening half. Both teams scored 34 points after the break.
Riley Fritts paced Tennessee High with 11 points. Tori Ryan and Madison Blair added eight points apiece.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543