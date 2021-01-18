 Skip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL: Standings for BDD, Cumberland, Mountain 7, SWD, Hogoheegee
PREP BASKETBALL: Standings for BDD, Cumberland, Mountain 7, SWD, Hogoheegee

  • Updated
Richlands vs Virginia High Girls Basketball

VHS's Dianna Spencs and Richlands Chloe Perkins go after a loose ball.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Prep Standings

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Through Jan. 17

BOYS

Black Diamond District

            Dist.       Overall

Grundy             3-0          4-1

Honaker               1-1          2-3

Twin Valley         1-0          1-3

Council                0-2          0-5

Hurley  0-2          0-6

 

Cumberland District

            Dist.       Overall

J.I. Burton            7-1          7-1

Rye Cove             4-2          8-2

Twin Springs      4-2          6-2

Eastside               2-2          3-5

Thomas Walker 2-3          3-4

Castlewood        0-6          0-7

 

Hogoheegee District

                Dist.       Overall

Chilhowie           4-1          4-3

Northwood         3-1          4-1

Holston                3-1          4-4

Patrick Henry     1-3          2-6

Rural Retreat      0-5          0-7

 

Mountain 7 District

            Dist.       Overall

Union   6-0          6-1

Abingdon            6-1          7-1

Ridgeview           4-3          6-3

Gate City              2-4          3-4

John Battle          2-5          2-5

Lee High              1-3          2-3

Wise Central       1-6          2-7

 

Southwest District

                Dist.       Overall

Graham                5-0          6-0

Richlands            2-2          3-2

Tazewell              2-2          3-3

Lebanon              1-3          3-3

Virginia High      1-4          1-5

Marion 0-1          0-1

 

GIRLS

Black Diamond District

                Dist.       Overall

Honaker               2-0          5-0

Twin Valley         1-0          3-0

Grundy 2-1          4-1

Council                0-2          0-3

Hurley  0-2          0-5

 

Cumberland District      

                Dist.       Overall

Thomas Walker 5-0          8-0

Eastside               5-0          5-3

J.I. Burton            3-3          5-3

Rye Cove             1-3          3-3

Twin Springs      1-3          2-3

Castlewood        0-6          0-7

 

Hogoheegee District

                Dist.       Overall

Chilhowie           2-0          2-0

Patrick Henry     2-0          2-1

Rural Retreat      2-0          2-2

Northwood         0-2          0-2

Holston                0-4          1-5

 

Mountain 7 District

                Dist.       Overall

Gate City              6-0          7-0

Wise Central       7-1          9-1

Ridgeview           4-2          4-3

Abingdon            4-4          4-4

Union   3-5          3-6

Lee High              1-3          2-3

John Battle          0-7          0-7

 

Southwest District

                Dist.       Overall

Marion 6-0          6-0

Virginia High      4-2          4-4

Richlands            3-2          4-3

Lebanon              3-2          3-4

Graham                1-5          1-7

Tazewell              0-6          0-7

 

 

 

