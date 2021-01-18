PREP BASKETBALL: Standings for BDD, Cumberland, Mountain 7, SWD, Hogoheegee

Prep Standings
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Through Jan. 17
BOYS
Black Diamond District
Dist. Overall
Grundy 3-0 4-1
Honaker 1-1 2-3
Twin Valley 1-0 1-3
Council 0-2 0-5
Hurley 0-2 0-6
Cumberland District
Dist. Overall
J.I. Burton 7-1 7-1
Rye Cove 4-2 8-2
Twin Springs 4-2 6-2
Eastside 2-2 3-5
Thomas Walker 2-3 3-4
Castlewood 0-6 0-7
Hogoheegee District
Dist. Overall
Chilhowie 4-1 4-3
Northwood 3-1 4-1
Holston 3-1 4-4
Patrick Henry 1-3 2-6
Rural Retreat 0-5 0-7
Mountain 7 District
Dist. Overall
Union 6-0 6-1
Abingdon 6-1 7-1
Ridgeview 4-3 6-3
Gate City 2-4 3-4
John Battle 2-5 2-5
Lee High 1-3 2-3
Wise Central 1-6 2-7
Southwest District
Dist. Overall
Graham 5-0 6-0
Richlands 2-2 3-2
Tazewell 2-2 3-3
Lebanon 1-3 3-3
Virginia High 1-4 1-5
Marion 0-1 0-1
GIRLS
Black Diamond District
Dist. Overall
Honaker 2-0 5-0
Twin Valley 1-0 3-0
Grundy 2-1 4-1
Council 0-2 0-3
Hurley 0-2 0-5
Cumberland District
Dist. Overall
Thomas Walker 5-0 8-0
Eastside 5-0 5-3
J.I. Burton 3-3 5-3
Rye Cove 1-3 3-3
Twin Springs 1-3 2-3
Castlewood 0-6 0-7
Hogoheegee District
Dist. Overall
Chilhowie 2-0 2-0
Patrick Henry 2-0 2-1
Rural Retreat 2-0 2-2
Northwood 0-2 0-2
Holston 0-4 1-5
Mountain 7 District
Dist. Overall
Gate City 6-0 7-0
Wise Central 7-1 9-1
Ridgeview 4-2 4-3