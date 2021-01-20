PREP BASKETBALL: Southwest District girls basketball preview capsules

Graham G-Girls
Coach: Jessica Gunter
Last season: 1-22
Key returners: Stella Gunter, G, jr.; Savanna Howery, G, jr.; Elle Gunter, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Emily Hampton, F, jr.
Key losses: Julia Day; Amilyon Dixon; Shayla Shortt
Outlook: Coach Gunter begins her sixth season as head coach with a pair of 5-foot-5 returning starters in Stella Gunter and Howery. Gunter (6 points per game) can drive, shoot and direct the offense at the point guard position, while Howery (6 ppg.) is a capable 3-point shooter.
The 5-10 Elle Gunter averaged 10 rebounds as a freshman but was forced to miss all but two games last season due to shoulder surgery.
Mallory Brown is a 5-9 sophomore who supplies defense. She will combine with athletic 5-10 sophomore Sidney Lester in the post.
Due to a limited roster, Graham must rely on sophomores and newcomers with little basketball experience. Kassidy Austin, a 5-9 junior, will likely miss this season with a knee injury.
Graham ended last season with a 49-45 loss to Richlands in the opening round of the Southwest District tournament.
Shortt is now playing volleyball at Concord University.
The G-Girls (1-7, 1-5) have struggled this season, with the lone win coming over Tazewell. Stella Gunter and Elle Gunter are both averaging over 12 ppg.
Coach’s Quote: “This team has wonderful chemistry and enjoys playing together. Many of these players literally learned to dribble together. While we are heavily dependent on some young players, their closeness will help bridge the learning curve. Having Elle back in the lineup makes a huge impact. She has worked so hard to return from her injury.”
Lebanon Pioneers
Coach: Rex Parker
Last season: 19-6
Key returners: Morgan Varney, C; Emily Musick, G; Alexis Horne, F
Key losses: Averie Price; Kara Long
Promising newcomers: Alivia Nolley
Outlook: Lebanon swept the SWD regular season and tournament titles last season behind the potent tandem of Long and Price.
Long supplied 22 points and Price added 13 as the Pioneers down Marion 59-50 in the SWD tourney title game.
The fun run finally ended with 53-44 loss to Gate City in the second round of the Region 2D tournament.
Price is now playing basketball at Tusculum, while Long is in the softball program at Virginia-Wise.
The 5-11 Nolley, a Tazewell transfer who has committed to play softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, has emerged as the new leader.
Lebanon (4-4, 3-2) is currently paced in scoring by Nolley (11 ppg.) along with Varney and Musick.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got three starters back, but we lost around 2,700 points to graduation. We’ve been a work-in-progress so far this season. We lost to three pretty good teams early, and we’re just trying to find our way.”
Marion Scarlet Hurricanes
Coach: Sallie Moss
Last season: 17-8
Key returners: Kaylee Poston, G, sr.; Anna Hagy, G, jr.; Amber Kimberlin, G, jr.; Kailey Terry, F, jr.; Audrey Moss, C, sr.; Haley Farris, F, jr.
Key losses: none
Promising newcomers: Kelsea Evans, Jazz Miller
Outlook: Due to COVID-19 measures in Smyth County, the opening practice for Marion was pushed back to Dec. 28.
Despite being three weeks behind all teams across far Southwest Virginia, the Scarlet Hurricanes have reeled off seven straight district wins to open the season.
After dropping only three regular season games in the SWD last season, Marion advanced to the finals of the district tournament. The Scarlet Hurricanes then fell 56-43 to Union in the opening round of the regional tournament.
Marion returned every player, including a pair of a first-team all-district guards in Kimberlin and Hagy. Poston and Audrey Moss serve as the team captains.
Kimberlin (12.6 ppg.), Farris (10 ppg.) and Hagy (10 ppg.) are currently setting the pace in scoring.
The Scarlet Hurricanes will host Virginia High on Friday in a SWD showdown.
Coach’s Quote: “These ladies have set their goals high and work very hard to achieve them. We have great chemistry and above-average basketball IQ. This team can be very exciting to watch. Most schools had at least 3-5 games on us when we started playing on Jan. 5. Our experience is a big reason why we’ve seen success amid all the chaos this season.”
Richlands Blue Tornado
Coach: Aaron Lowe
Last season: 11-15
Key returners: Rachael Rife, G, jr.; Chloe Perkins, G, jr.; Gillian Guerriero, F, jr.; Denissa Ball, F, jr.; Addison Hurst, C, sr.
Promising newcomers: Jaylyn Altizer; Erica Lamie; Arin Rife
Key losses: Lauren Earls; Ginger Short
Outlook: Richlands must replace the scoring of Earls. Depth is a strength, but rebounding is a concern.
Lamie, just a freshman, has been a bright spot for the Blue Tornado (5-3, 4-2) this season with more than 10 ppg., while Ball has contributed more than 11 ppg. Richlands defeated VHS 53-48 as Lamie, Ball and Altizer reached double figures.
The Blues ended last season with a 51-23 loss to Ridgeview in the opening round of the regional tournament.
Coach’s Quote: “Our team has worked really hard to be ready and we’re excited to be playing. We love this group of girls and everyone will play a key role. We’re gonna have depth on the bench, but we must play solid defense each game.”
Tazewell Bulldogs
Coach: Chawn Martin
Last season: 7-15
Key returners: Taylor Ray; Mallorie Whitaker; Grace Hancock; Lexie Herald
Key losses: Alivia Nolley; Raelle White; Brooke Rowe
Promising newcomers: Maddie Gillespie
Outlook: Tazewell opened this season with eight straight losses, including seven district games.
Ray, a junior guard, has been a bright spot with over 11 ppg., while Whitaker and Hancock are averaging over 7 ppg.
The Bulldogs earned a SWD regular season win over Graham last season, but fell 60-46 to Virginia High in the opening of the district tournament
Coach’s Quote: Not available
Virginia High Bearcats
Coach: Kevin Timmons
Last season: 16-9
Key returners: Maria Wilson, G, jr..; Madison Worley, C, sr.; Bre Owens, PG, sr.; Dianna Spence, F, jr.
Key losses: Ale Sydnor
Promising newcomers: Mary Katherine Wilson
Outlook: Entering last season, VHS had won four straight SWD regular season championships and two consecutive SWD tournament titles.
The Bearcats ended the year with three regular season setbacks, a semifinal loss to Marion in the district tourney, and a 45-35 setback to Gate City in the first round of the regional tournament.
The 5-10 Worley can be a defensive and rebounding force, while the 5-11 Spence can shoot and drive.
Sharp-shooting Maria Wilson averaged over 14 points last season, and she has supplied over 11 ppg., through the first six games this season. Worley and Spence are averaging over 10 ppg.
Owens, only 5-1, is a fearless floor leader.
The Bearcats (5-4, 4-2) are currently searching for scoring balance and intensity.
Sydnor is now on the roster at Concord University. Former VHS standouts Amaya Lee and Taylor Owens, who both earned SWD player of the year honors, are now in the basketball program at Emory & Henry.
Coach’s Quote: “This group is different in so many ways. The players have a lot of given talent, but they’ve got to believe in themselves. We need some toughness and consistency. We’re going to keep stressing that to the players, and hopefully it will get through the minds.”
Coaches Poll
1. Marion
2. Virginia High
3. Richlands
4. Tazewell
5. Lebanon
6. Graham