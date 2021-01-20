PREP BASKETBALL: Southwest District girls basketball preview capsules

The 5-11 Nolley, a Tazewell transfer who has committed to play softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, has emerged as the new leader.

Lebanon (4-4, 3-2) is currently paced in scoring by Nolley (11 ppg.) along with Varney and Musick.

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got three starters back, but we lost around 2,700 points to graduation. We’ve been a work-in-progress so far this season. We lost to three pretty good teams early, and we’re just trying to find our way.”

Marion Scarlet Hurricanes

Coach: Sallie Moss

Last season: 17-8

Key returners: Kaylee Poston, G, sr.; Anna Hagy, G, jr.; Amber Kimberlin, G, jr.; Kailey Terry, F, jr.; Audrey Moss, C, sr.; Haley Farris, F, jr.

Key losses: none

Promising newcomers: Kelsea Evans, Jazz Miller

Outlook: Due to COVID-19 measures in Smyth County, the opening practice for Marion was pushed back to Dec. 28.

Despite being three weeks behind all teams across far Southwest Virginia, the Scarlet Hurricanes have reeled off seven straight district wins to open the season.