PREP BASKETBALL: Senior split; Tennessee High splits senior night affair with Trailblazers at Viking Hall

Fritts and fellow senior Tori Ryan scored 18 and 13 points, respectively. The Vikings’ other senior is Annie Hayes, who hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

“I’m very proud of these three seniors, and how they have grown on and off the court over the last four years,” Tennessee High coach Kim Bright said. “They have raised the bar for our program with their hard work, competitiveness and resilience through a very challenging 2020-2021. Not one time have they quit on their team.

“I’m disappointed in the way we played tonight but give a lot of credit to Daniel Boone because they played really well and wanted it a little more than we did. We will bounce back and keep moving forward as we have done all year and at the end of the day that is what it is all about.”

Bacon also had five assists and five steals for Boone.

“She’s good and she’s only gonna get better,” Hauldren said. “Bacon’s playing a full game at 4 o’clock and she’s playing a full game at 6:30, and she’s done that all year. She’s playing two games on Tuesdays and Fridays instead of just one. I think it goes back to the character of the team and how mentally tough we are.”

BOYS

Tennessee High 73, Daniel Boone 55