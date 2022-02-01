PREP BASKETBALL: Rude guests: Bartley’s 26 helps Sullivan East sweep Vikings on homecoming

Sullivan East spoiled homecoming with an Upper Lakes Conference sweep at Tennessee High on Tuesday night.

Dylan Bartley scored 26 points and the Patriots withstood a late surge from the Vikings for a 57-52 victory and the East girls team held Tennessee High scoreless the initial 9:38 of a 55-19 victory.

The boys game was beginning to look like a blowout, too. Bartley followed his own miss to give East (4-3, 16-6) a 42-23 lead with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

But 6-foot-6 junior Brandon Dufore scored 12 of his 15 points in the final 14 minutes and Marquis Phelps scored all nine of his in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings (0-5, 6-17) get within 55-52 with possession after getting a turnover with 27 seconds left.

But Tennessee High missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 20 seconds left and Braden Standbridge (16 points) hit two free throws with 12.8 seconds left to seal it.

“I thought we hung in there at the end,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “They had a couple of threes go in the fourth quarter. That’s how it goes sometimes. You’ve gotta sit down and get stops.

“Tennessee High really came out in the fourth quarter and kind of smacked us in the mouth a little bit.”

Logan Murray scored eight points for East, including a personal 6-0 run that included a buzzer-beating steal and lay-in that gave East a 30-21 halftime lead. He also drove the baseline for a crowd-pleasing reverse lay-in during the spurt.

“He made some great plays on defense, some good reads and got him a steal at the end of the second quarter to get a layup,” Faver said. “I really think that got us going. I thought Braden came out and played great, played tough. Obviously, Dylan played tough.

“Tennessee High just played an unbelievable fourth quarter. Nothing in this league is ever easy – nothing.”

Dufore made left-handed leaners and driving left-handed basket after splitting defenders with a Eurostep. Phelps made two 3-pointers and converted a three-point play after cutting for a basket assisted by Nysaiah Foote to get the Vikings within 50-43 with 4:12 to go.

Tennessee High cut the lead to 54-49 when Phelps kicked out to Colin Brown for a corner 3-pointer with 59 seconds left and Phelps’ trey made it 55-52 with 30.8 seconds to go.

But it was too little, too late.

“We are just so inconsistent,” Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans said. “You don’t know what you are going to get from game to game from our guys and really quarter to quarter. So it makes it tough to get a rotation going. We need to find some guys we know what we are getting each night.

“That’s why Bartley is the best player in the area because you can mark him down for 20 each night and most likely get more. He’s the toughest guy in the gym every night he plays. Never gets down or frustrated and that makes him special.”

The Sullivan East girls’ put together a special defensive effort. The Vikings didn’t score until there was 6:22 left in the first half and didn’t make their second field goal of the game until there was 5:47 remaining in the third quarter.

A pair of free throws from junior Jenna Hare (19 points) gave East a 40-7 lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

East rotated well defensive and took a number of charges even after the outcome had long been decided.

“We were very, very good on defense,” said East coach Allan Aubrey, whose team improved to 6-1 in the league and 21-8 overall. “I’ve been really on top of us about staying in our stance, getting good rotations, block-outs. I thought tonight we did a good job. We really took away about everything they wanted to do.

“I thought Riley Nelson played with great energy on the defensive end of the floor. She took some charges. Riley’s such a great athlete. When she decides to play defense there’s probably no one better.”

Hannah Hodge scored 13 points for East. Hayley Grubb and Nelson added eight and seven, respectively.

Anna Kate Kinch led the Vikings with seven points.

The East girls have clinched the No. 2 seed. Even if they defeat Unicoi County in their league finale on Tuesday, Elizabethton won a preseason draw for the tiebreaker.

The Patriots host Virginia High for Senior Night on Friday.