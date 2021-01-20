PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Tennessee High takes down Trailblazers

Krista Endicott scored all 16 points for Hurley, one night after her 41-point, 21-steal, 11-rebound performance against Council.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

J.I. Burton 59, Eastside 50

Trevor Culbertson scored 21 points and Zac Campbell added 20, with that duo also combining for five 3-pointers in J.I. Burton’s Cumberland District victory over the Spartans.

The Raiders led 27-26 at halftime and then outscored Eastside 32-24 in the second half.

Reece Mullins paced Eastside with 16 points. Will Stansberry tossed in 15 in the loss.

GIRLS

Grundy 54, Twin Valley 34

It was a Looney affair for the Golden Wave, with Jessi Looney contributing 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and one blocked shot, and Madison Looney adding 13 points, eight boards, two steals and two assists in a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.