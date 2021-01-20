PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Tennessee High takes down Trailblazers

Braden Wilhoit scored 14 points to lead four Tennessee High scorers in double figures in a 67-53 Big 7 Conference victory at Daniel Boone on Wednesday night.
Wade Witcher and Nysaiah Foote added 12 points for the Vikings, while Brandon Dufore added 10.
Northwood 67, Marion 63
Eli Carter scored 27 points, and also added 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots to the lead the Panthers past the Scarlet Hurricane.
Chris Frye added 16 points for Northwood. Cole Rolen added 11 in the win.
Marion had four double figure scorers, led by Chris Joliffe with 17 points. Grant Williams tossed in 13, Tanner Grubb had 12 and Bradley Thomas added 10 in the loss.
Thomas Walker 67, Eastside 64
Thomas Walker earned a crucial Cumberland District win over the Spartans.
Eli McCoy had 31 points and 14 rebounds in the loss for Eastside.
Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60
Josh Tuell scored 17 points and D.J. Martin added 16, and Chilhowie forced 24 turnovers and outscored the Tigers 40-24 in the second half to beat the Warriors.
Lucas Blevins added 11 points for Chilhowie. Jonathan Phelps added 10 for the Warriors, who committed just nine turnovers of their own.
T.J. Mullins paced the Tigers with 20 points. Aiden Lowe tallied 18 and Trajon Boyd added 11.
Patrick Henry 49, Council 23
Ean Rhea scored 13 points to lead the Rebels past the Cobras.
Jake Hall and T.J. Pecina scored eight points apiece for Patrick Henry.
Council was led by Caleb Stocks with nine points.
Fort Chiswell 69, Tazewell 63
Parker King scored 14 points, Silee Whitson added 13 and Alex Vaught had 12 in an overtime win over the Bulldogs.
Tazewell was paced by 33 points from Josiah Jordan.
Sullivan East 56, Unicoi County 44
Dylan Bartley scored 16 points and Ethan Bradford added 10 in the Patriots’ Three Rivers Conference win at Unicoi County.
Eli Johnson paced the Blue Devils with 16 points, including four of his team’s eight 3-pointers.
Lebanon 60, Virginia High 58
Sage Potts (25 points, 10 rebounds) and Preston Steele (20 points, 10 rebounds) led the way as Lebanon survived for a triple-overtime triumph in Bristol.
The Pioneers are 4-0 in OT games this season and avenged an earlier loss to the Bearcats. Dalton Taylor and Ajanni Delaney each had 12 points for VHS.
Twin Valley 51, Hurley 32
Noah Daniels had 15 points as Twin Valley topped Hurley for a Black Diamond District win.
Nine different players scored for the Panthers, who led 12-2 after one quarter.
Landon Bailey led Hurley with 19 points.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 51, Bland County 47
Madison Fiscus scored 12 points to lead three Indians in double figures in a win over the Bears.
Emily Williams added 11 points and Brelyn Moore tallied 10 for Rural Retreat.
Virginia High 71, Lebanon 34
The Bearcats had no trouble besting Lebanon. No other stats were provided.
Twin Valley 63, Hurley 16
Makayla Keen (20 points) and Kamryn Vance (16 points) led the way as Twin Valley trounced Hurley for a Black Diamond District win.
Krista Endicott scored all 16 points for Hurley, one night after her 41-point, 21-steal, 11-rebound performance against Council.
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
J.I. Burton 59, Eastside 50
Trevor Culbertson scored 21 points and Zac Campbell added 20, with that duo also combining for five 3-pointers in J.I. Burton’s Cumberland District victory over the Spartans.
The Raiders led 27-26 at halftime and then outscored Eastside 32-24 in the second half.
Reece Mullins paced Eastside with 16 points. Will Stansberry tossed in 15 in the loss.
GIRLS
Grundy 54, Twin Valley 34
It was a Looney affair for the Golden Wave, with Jessi Looney contributing 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and one blocked shot, and Madison Looney adding 13 points, eight boards, two steals and two assists in a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.
Haylie Payne added nine points, six boards and three blocked shots for the Golden Wave. Katie Bailey contributed nine points, five boards, two steals, two blocked shots and two assists in the win.