PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Rural Retreat, Tennessee High, Rye Cove win in boys; Richlands, Cherokee, Lee High prevail in girls games

How would one sum up the debut of Dewayne Morris as Rural Retreat High School’s head boys basketball coach?
Dominant.
Gatlin Hight scored 19 points as the Indians had no trouble cruising to a 55-18 season-opening victory over the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs on Monday night.
A 2004 Rural Retreat graduate, Morris led the junior varsity squad and assisted on the varsity level the previous three seasons before being appointed as the head coach at his alma mater. He now has a 1-0 record.
Brady Smith, Chase Musser and Caleb Roberts added six points apiece in the blowout win.
Tennessee High 84, Cherokee 42
Braden Wilhoit fired in 13 points to lead a balanced attack as the Tennessee High Vikings vanquished Cherokee on the road.
Brandon Dufore (11 points) and Marquis Phelps (10 points) also scored in double digits for THS, which went on a 17-0 run in the first quarter.
Eleven different players got in the scoring column for the Vikings, who are now 3-3.
Cherokee (0-4) was led by Colton McLain’s 17 points.
Rye Cove 56, Lee High 36
Ethan Chavez scored 25 points as Rye Cove opened the season by rolling past the Generals of Lee High.
Matthew Rhoton and Zach Baker supplied nine points apiece for the Eagles.
GIRLS
Richlands 55, Mountain Mission 45
Erica Lamie fired in 22 points as Richlands mashed Mountain Mission for a season-opening win.
Rachael Rife added eight points for the Blue Tornado, while Gillian Guerriero and Arin Rife each had seven-point, seven-rebound performances.
Anna Chacha led Mountain Mission with 23 points.
Richlands (1-0) plays Cumberland District preseason favorite Thomas Walker today at 6:30 p.m. in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic in Wise.
Cherokee 54, Tennessee High 39
Tennessee High lost to Cherokee for the second time this season as the Vikings’ record fell to 1-5.
Lee High 39, Rye Cove 34
Drew Cox fired in 15 points as the Lee High Generals earned a non-district win over the visiting Eagles.
Rye Cove received a game-high 16 points from Kaylee Lamb.