PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Rural Retreat, Tennessee High, Rye Cove win in boys; Richlands, Cherokee, Lee High prevail in girls games

How would one sum up the debut of Dewayne Morris as Rural Retreat High School’s head boys basketball coach?

Dominant.

Gatlin Hight scored 19 points as the Indians had no trouble cruising to a 55-18 season-opening victory over the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs on Monday night.

A 2004 Rural Retreat graduate, Morris led the junior varsity squad and assisted on the varsity level the previous three seasons before being appointed as the head coach at his alma mater. He now has a 1-0 record.

Brady Smith, Chase Musser and Caleb Roberts added six points apiece in the blowout win.

Tennessee High 84, Cherokee 42

Braden Wilhoit fired in 13 points to lead a balanced attack as the Tennessee High Vikings vanquished Cherokee on the road.

Brandon Dufore (11 points) and Marquis Phelps (10 points) also scored in double digits for THS, which went on a 17-0 run in the first quarter.

Eleven different players got in the scoring column for the Vikings, who are now 3-3.

Cherokee (0-4) was led by Colton McLain’s 17 points.

Rye Cove 56, Lee High 36