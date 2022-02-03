PREP BASKETBALL: Rolen clutch for Northwood in win over Chilhowie

SALTVILLE, Va. – Cole Rolen played the starring role by getting on a roll in crunch time and as a result Northwood is on the cusp of making some history.

The senior guard scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as Northwood rallied for a 49-41 Hogoheegee District boys basketball win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Thursday night.

Northwood (11-4, 7-0) has league games remaining with Patrick Henry, Chilhowie and Rural Retreat and must win two of those contests to clinch the program’s first outright Hogoheegee title since the 1989-1990 season.

Northwood certainly earned Thursday’s win, overcoming a 10-point third-quarter deficit en route to the victory.

“These guys just wanted it,” said first-year Northwood coach Danny Greer. “I’m out of breath right now, I tell ya.”

Northwood fans were holding their collective breath after the Panthers fell behind 35-25 with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Rolen hadn’t even scored up to that point as missed shots and turnovers piled up, his thumb was hurting and his frustration was mounting.

However, when he made a layup in the closing moments of the third quarter that cut Chilhowie’s lead to 35-30 it turned out to be the game’s turning point.

“I just had to get my confidence back,” Rolen said. “After I hit that layup, I said to myself, ‘I can go off now, I can score.’”

He did just that.

Rolen sank a game-tying 3-pointer with 7:07 left, sank a shot from beyond the arc with 3:57 left that gave Northwood a lead it never relinquished and converted a three-point play with 2:21 remaining that put the Panthers up 45-39.

“He kept his composure,” Greer said. “It was good to see him hit those big shots.”

While Rolen got rolling, Eli Carter was a strong presence for the Panthers throughout the game and finished with a game-high 22 points and blocked nine shots.

Carter connected on some important shots too in that game-ending 19-6 run.

Chilhowie was led by Zac Hall’s 14 points, while Isaac Booth scored 10 points and James Nash hit three 3-pointers in the first half.

“I thought our defense was outstanding,” said Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass. “Our kids executed the gameplan and played their hearts out. Northwood made some really tough contested shots and we just went ice cold in the fourth quarter.”

Chilhowie (10-7, 4-2) and Lebanon (12-6, 4-2) are tied for second place in the Hogoheegee District and play tonight. It will be the fourth district game in four nights for the Warriors.

Northwood beat Holston in a one-game playoff in 2020 after the teams shared the district’s regular-season championship.

Two years later, the Panthers have a chance to own the title all by themselves.

“This team has shocked the whole town,” Rolen said.

GIRLS

Chilhowie 64, Northwood 24

Katie Barr (24 points) and Hannah Goodwin (21 points) led the way as Chilhowie easily dispatched the Panthers.

A 22-0 run in the second quarter sealed the deal for the Warriors, who also received 10 points from Madison Lane.

Senior Taylor Blackburn and sophomore Summer Turley each scored seven points for Northwood.