PREP BASKETBALL: Roby Witcher steps down as THS boys basketball coach

For the first time since the spring of 2005, Roby Witcher will not be calling the shots for the Tennessee High boys basketball program.

Witcher, 56, resigned his position on Tuesday after 15 seasons at the helm of the Vikings.

“It’s just time to move off the sidelines and into the bleachers and watch my son [Wade, a rising sophomore] play and also pursue some administrative opportunities that might present themselves,” Witcher said. “It’s a hard grind, the coaching life, and I just felt it was time to step down.”

Assistant coach Brandon Broyles will serve as interim head coach while the search for Witcher’s replacement takes place, Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade wrote in a press release.

A 1982 graduate of Sullivan East High School who went on to play at Milligan College, Witcher was a longtime assistant on the staff of head coach Dale Burns with the Vikings.

After 14 years sitting beside Burns on the bench, Witcher took over the reins of the Vikings prior to the 2005-06 season and compiled a 299-183 record.

This past season, Tennessee High went 22-11 and lost at Sevier County in the first round of the TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament.

“I had a lot of good kids and kudos to all the assistant coaches I’ve had who put up with me and all the people who supported us,” Witcher said. “Our league is a tough league every night and there are no easy games. … It’s been a great run. I enjoyed the kids and the competition. We won a few games and had a lot of fun along the way.”

