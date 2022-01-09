PREP BASKETBALL: Ridgeview (12-0) remains only unbeaten boys team in Far SWVA after 56-54 win over John Battle; Wolfpack girls improve to 10-1

Hill then took over as he continuously beat defenders off the dribble and got to the basket at will.

“ The first half I couldn’t get nothing. I only got a couple to fly,” Hill said. “The second half, it just felt natural getting back to the rim. That second half I finally found a groove, thank God, and my teammates did a good job of finding me.”

Ridgeview led 49-38 with less than six minutes remaining and seemed in firm control before Battle stormed back. The Trojans (4-5, 0-1) cut the deficit to 53-52 and 55-54, but could never grab the lead as they played from behind the entire second half.

“ We had spurts there where we played really good on the defensive end and our offense didn’t come through for us and then it would be the other way, we’d break down on defense while we were having some offensive threats,” said Battle coach Steve Posey. “We’ve got to learn to put four quarters together.”

Ridgeview pulled away late for a 75-66 win over Wise County Central on Tuesday and already owned close wins over Virginia High (50-47), Eastside (68-64), Hancock County (62-59) and Letcher County Central (62-57), so Saturday’s scenario was nothing new.