PREP BASKETBALL: Ridgeview (12-0) remains only unbeaten boys team in Far SWVA after 56-54 win over John Battle; Wolfpack girls improve to 10-1

BRISTOL, Va. – What weapons did Ridgeview rely on Saturday night to keep its perfect record intact? A sharpshooter, Cannon and just enough clutch plays to prevail.
Chantz Robinette and Cannon Hill led the way as the Wolfpack survived for a 56-54 Mountain 7 District win over the John Battle Trojans and remained the only unbeaten boys basketball team still standing in far Southwest Virginia.
Battle’s Nathan Spurling couldn’t convert a potential game-tying layup in the final seconds and Robinette batted the missed shot away as the buzzer sounded to help Ridgeview improve to 12-0.
“ We’ve been in a lot of tough games, close games, but we find a way to win,” said Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan. “I trust our team and we do a good job down the stretch of executing.”
Robinette scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, Hill scored 11 of his 16 points over the game’s final two quarters and other guys made key plays down the stretch.
“ Every night it could be somebody different for us,” McCowan said. “It’s been a great job of different guys stepping up.”
Robinette showcased his smooth shooting skills in scoring five points in the final two minutes of the first half and he opened the scoring in the second half by draining a 3-pointer as Ridgeview extended its lead to 31-22.
Hill then took over as he continuously beat defenders off the dribble and got to the basket at will.
“ The first half I couldn’t get nothing. I only got a couple to fly,” Hill said. “The second half, it just felt natural getting back to the rim. That second half I finally found a groove, thank God, and my teammates did a good job of finding me.”
Ridgeview led 49-38 with less than six minutes remaining and seemed in firm control before Battle stormed back. The Trojans (4-5, 0-1) cut the deficit to 53-52 and 55-54, but could never grab the lead as they played from behind the entire second half.
“ We had spurts there where we played really good on the defensive end and our offense didn’t come through for us and then it would be the other way, we’d break down on defense while we were having some offensive threats,” said Battle coach Steve Posey. “We’ve got to learn to put four quarters together.”
Ridgeview pulled away late for a 75-66 win over Wise County Central on Tuesday and already owned close wins over Virginia High (50-47), Eastside (68-64), Hancock County (62-59) and Letcher County Central (62-57), so Saturday’s scenario was nothing new.
“ I was thinking late in the game, ‘My God, how many of these are we going to have?’ Coach McCowan said he hasn’t been nervous the first time,” Hill said. “You are going to play games like that in the playoffs, so it’s good to have them right now and prepare them and master them while you can.”
Hill is one of a handful of guys on the hoops roster who played on Ridgeview’s Region 2D runner-up football squad and that delayed the start of the season for some guys. The winning ways have translated from the gridiron to the hardwood.
“ I knew we had potential,” Hill said. “A great group of athletes, a great group of basketball players. … I’m not surprised at all. I knew if we came together and played as a team we’d be fine and that’s what we’ve done so far.”
Noah Ratliff’s 16 points and Spurling’s 13-point performance led the way for Battle, which was playing its first game since Dec. 20.
“ It was kind of like starting the season all over again,” Posey said. “I believe in all these boys, they give me great effort and we’ll get there.”
He also gave props to the opposition.
“ They’re a good team,” Posey said. “They play within themselves and they know their roles.”
It was another enjoyable trip back home to Dickenson County for the Wolfpack.
“ Obviously, it’s great to start out winning and 12-and-0 is even better,” Hill said. “It feels like we’ve had a lot of road wins and like we’ve never been at home. Tonight was a good win. I thought we played hard, they played hard and it means the world to be 12-and-0.”
GIRLS
Ridgeview 62, John Battle 22
Ridgeview improved to 10-1 and showed no letdown after Tuesday’s 66-47 win at rival Wise County Central. Are the Wolfpack playing with confidence?
“ We are and sometimes you don’t want to be too overconfident,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “I thought we came in here and had some pretty good energy after about the first three minutes. We started picking it up. We mixed up some different defenses and I thought we did a pretty good job of sharing basketball.”
All eight players on the Ridgeview roster scored in the first half. Hailey Sutherland (13 points), Brooklyn Frazier (10 points) and Tsega Mullins (10 points) ended up scoring in double digits for the Wolfpack, who raced out to a 24-4 lead and never looked back.
Battle knotted the game at 4-4 when Anna McKee scored inside with four minutes left in the first quarter, but the Trojans did not make another shot from the field until Kara Kelley connected on a 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds remaining in the third quarter.