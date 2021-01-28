PREP BASKETBALL: Rasnick, Bunch lead Union past Wolfpack

Alex Rasnick tallied 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Union to a 79-64 regular-season ending Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over the Wolfpack. Bradley Bunch contributed 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Bears (11-3, 11-1). Sean Cusano added 16 points, joining Rasnick with a trio of 3-pointers apiece. Gabe Brown paced the Wolfpack (8-5, 6-5) with 21 points, including three 3-point shots. Union outrebounded Ridgeview 35-23 and also forced 21 Wolfpack turnovers. Rasnick and Bunch combined to make 21 of 33 shots from the field. Bunch scored 20 points in the first half and Rasnick added 20 after the break. Marion 43, Virginia High 31 Grant Williams pumped in 13 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes vanquished Virginia High for a Southwest District triumph. Marion limited the Bearcats to just 14 second-half points in pulling away. Ethan Scales led VHS with eight points.

GIRLS

Holston 50, Northwood 29

Emma Bishop had another double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Holston owned the second half in a Hogoheegee District win over the Northwood Panthers.

The game was knotted up at 11 at halftime, but Holston outscored the Panthers 39-18 the rest of the way. Ashton Keith finished with 13 points and dished out six assists in the win.

Magan Frye’s 12 points led Northwood.

Gate City 50, Lee High 26

Sarah Thompson scored 15 points as the Gate City Blue Devils clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season title.

Lexi Ervin and Braylin Steele added 10 points apiece as Gate City bounced back from its first loss of the season, suffered Wednesday to Ridgeview.

Ridgeview 59, Union 56

Ridgeview senior Cassidy Thomas scored a career-high 27 points in the final regular-season game as the Wolfpack held off the Union Bears.

Hailey Sutherland’s 20 points and Brooklyn Frazier’s nine assists also propelled Ridgeview to the win.

Brooke Bailey led Union with 21 points, while Abby Slagle scored a dozen.

Thomas Walker 59, Twin Springs 23

Shelbie Fannon fired in 17 points as Thomas Walker topped Twin Springs and remained tied atop the Cumberland District standings with Eastside.

Lakin Burke (15 points) and Tenley Jackson (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Pioneers, who led 20-6 after the first quarter and 32-13 at halftime.

Twin Springs (4-4, 3-4) was led by the 13-point, 10-rebound stat line of Emaleigh Powers.