PREP BASKETBALL: Ramsey's return gives Abingdon boys victory over Gate City; Gate City girls win

ABINGDON, Va. — Following a mighty difficult week at the always tough Arby’s Classic, the Abingdon boys basketball team felt more at home Tuesday night.

Getting their go-to guy back certainly didn’t hurt the Falcons.

After having to sit out the entire holiday tournament with an upper respiratory infection, 7-foot Evan Ramsey was back in the lineup and was clearly the difference maker, leading the Falcons to a 69-63 win over Gate City in the Mountain 7 District opener for both squads.

There were many parts to the Abingdon win, but none were bigger than Ramsey.

The junior finished with 23 points and six blocked shots, and his effectiveness in the low post off lobs from teammates was more than Gate City could handle.

“ The big kid, he’s a beast, right?” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “We wanted to control the pace of the game with our guards. We wanted to make their guards uncomfortable to where they couldn’t see the big guy, but we waited too late to get that done defensively.”

Abingdon mentor Aaron Williams, whose club lost three Arby’s games by wide margins, was glad to have his meal ticket back on the floor.