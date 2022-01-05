PREP BASKETBALL: Ramsey's return gives Abingdon boys victory over Gate City; Gate City girls win

ABINGDON, Va. — Following a mighty difficult week at the always tough Arby’s Classic, the Abingdon boys basketball team felt more at home Tuesday night.
Getting their go-to guy back certainly didn’t hurt the Falcons.
After having to sit out the entire holiday tournament with an upper respiratory infection, 7-foot Evan Ramsey was back in the lineup and was clearly the difference maker, leading the Falcons to a 69-63 win over Gate City in the Mountain 7 District opener for both squads.
There were many parts to the Abingdon win, but none were bigger than Ramsey.
The junior finished with 23 points and six blocked shots, and his effectiveness in the low post off lobs from teammates was more than Gate City could handle.
“ The big kid, he’s a beast, right?” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “We wanted to control the pace of the game with our guards. We wanted to make their guards uncomfortable to where they couldn’t see the big guy, but we waited too late to get that done defensively.”
Abingdon mentor Aaron Williams, whose club lost three Arby’s games by wide margins, was glad to have his meal ticket back on the floor.
“ We were able to get the ball in close to the basket,” Williams said. “We were able to feed the post quite a few times. I had a coach a long time ago say that whoever shoots closest to the rim usually wins.
“ He (Ramsey) impacts the game in a lot of ways. He got gassed a little bit there in the second half. He’s got to work his conditioning to get it back where he missed about 10 days.”
Ramsey had lots of help, as Haynes Carter popped in 19 points and Dayton Osborne contributed 16. In addition, guard James Whited was big down the stretch, making five of six free throws in the final quarter to prevent Gate City from completing an impossible comeback.
Abingdon (5-4, 1-0) was up 20-18 after one quarter and 40-36 at halftime before taking complete control in the third period and eventually leading 62-43 on a Ramsey dunk with just over six minutes left in the game.
The Blue Devils (2-5, 0-1) used the 3-point bomb to somehow get back in it, drawing to within 66-63 with 1:04 to play. But the Falcons held on.
Eli McMurray, who hit five of Gate City’s 11 bombs from beyond the arc, led the Devils with 20 points. Ryan Jessee (four 3s) finished with 16 points and Gunner Garrett added a dozen.
“ We hit a lot of shots in the first and second quarters that didn’t go in there in the third quarter,” Barnes said. “And we settled on some shots, too.
“ But give Abingdon credit. They are really well coached.”
Girls
Gate City 66, Abingdon 45
The defending Class 2 runner-up Gate City girls opened their Mountain 7 schedule in high fashion, starting fast and never looking back against Abingdon.
Gate City (4-6, 1-0) ran out to a 19-5 advantage after one period and, after Abingdon battled on even terms in the second quarter, the Blue Devils gained total control in the third frame and took a 57-31 into the final frame.
Addie Gibson scored 16 points and Lexi Ervin, who collected four of her team’s eight 3-point makes, knocked in 15. Gibson made a pair of 3s as did Macey Mullins, who provided support with 10 points.
For the Falcons (6-2, 0-1), Ella Seymore scored 15 points and Sarah Williams had 10.