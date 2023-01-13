PREP BASKETBALL: Ramsey, Abingdon Falcons fly past John Battle Trojans; Battle girls beat Falcons

ABINGDON, Va. – At this point in his run with the Abingdon Falcon basketball team, Evan Ramsey has faced about every gimmick defense imaginable.

The 7-foot senior just keeps on producing.

Ramsey collected 20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists Friday as the AHS Falcons rolled to a 61-27 win over the John Battle Trojans in a Mountain 7 District game.

“We’re used to seeing double and even triple teams on defense. We just have to play through that and find the open shooters,” Ramsey said.

From crisp post moves and deft hooks to power dunks and medium-range jumpers, Ramsey has been among the prolific scorers in far Southwest Virginia this winter.

“I’m most comfortable playing around the rim, but I feel like I’m also a good passer and I have the ability to stretch the floor,” Ramsey said. “Being in the right spot and getting good passes from my teammates helps.”

Ramsey’s accomplishments are more impressive when you consider that he missed most of last season and the summer schedule due to a foot injury.

“This season has been especially fun after that injury,” Ramsey said. “Just to be out there with my teammates is excellent. I’m still working on my quickness and movement.”

Ramsey said that he has heard from colleges such as Chattanooga, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Radford and Virginia Tech.

“I’m going to hold out until the spring to make a decision,” Ramsey said.

Abingdon coach Chris Hutton said that VMI and Citadel are the latest schools to express interest in Ramsey.

“Somebody is missing the boat if they don’t look at Evan,” Hutton said. “He’s got the hands, the footwork and he can pass it. Evan just has an all-around game.”

The Falcons (10-4, 4-1) ended the suspense early by taking leads of 10-0, 19-1 and 39-9 at halftime.

“That was pretty impressive,” Hutton said. “We watched Battle hold the lead for over three quarters against Virginia High. Battle shoots it pretty well, but we just kept attacking on defense and executing on offense.”

Six-foot-four senior Dayton Osborne added 17 points for AHS.

“Whatever teams do on defense, all our guys have to be ready,” Ramsey said. “If one of us doesn’t have it going, we’ve got other options.”

Battle (6-7, 0-5) had no players in double figures.

GIRLS

John Battle 48, Abingdon 40

Five-foot-11 senior Emma Bishop held up her role as team captain by scoring 13 points and snaring six rebounds for Battle.

“We have a young team, and I try to be a leader,” Bishop said. “This win means a lot because Abingdon is a rival and it gets us ready for the rest of the season.”

Bishop played on the varsity at Holston for two years before transferring to Battle last season.

“We’re growing as a team, moving the ball around and playing with heart,” Bishop said. “The big thing for me tonight was my mentality. I just wanted to play my heart out.”

Gracie Ralston added 12 points for Battle (5-8, 2-3) and Kara Kelley contributed 11.

The Trojans opened leads of 8-2, 23-12 and 31-17 in the first half.

Behind the work of senior guard Cadence Waters, AHS (3-11, 1-4) closed within 33-29 in the third quarter before Battle pulled way in the physical contest.

Freshman Lauren Baker AHS in scoring with 19 points.

“With the talent level in the Mountain 7, it’s hard to be searching for answers,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown. “We’ve got kids who have not shown what they are capable of. That’s frustrating.”

Brown said that junior center Ella Seymore could return from a knee injury in around two weeks.