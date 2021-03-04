PREP BASKETBALL: Overtime heartbreak: Greeneville goes extras to knock off Sullivan East, Patriots travel Monday for substate

BLUFF CITY – An instant classic nearly had an epic ending in the Region 1-AA boys basketball championship Thursday at Sullivan East.
But Dylan Bartley’s steal and ensuing 50-footer at the end of regulation bounced off the back of the iron and Greeneville escaped in overtime with a 79-71 victory.
The Greene Devils (27-6) will host Fulton on Monday in the sectional while East (25-7) will travel to Kingston.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Jakobi Gillespie scored 28 points and wing Reid Darden scored 10 of his 24 in overtime, including 7-for-7 foul shooting in the extra session.
Greeneville, which advanced to the state tournament last year before it was canceled due to Covid, opened the game on a 10-2 run. But Bartley (21 points) and combo guard Ethan Bradford (17 points, five 3-pointers) helped rally the Patriots, who took a 46-38 lead on a Braden Standbridge (16 points) free throw with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
Gillespie responded with a 15-foot pull-up 14 seconds later and Adjatay Dabbs parlayed a transition drive into a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that got the Greene Devils within 46-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Greeneville also beat the halftime buzzer with a Darden 3-pointer that all but dented the front of the rim before going.
So East couldn’t help but wonder if fate’s pendulum was about to swing in grand fashion when Bartley squared up and let it fly after stealing a full-court inbounds pass.
“I thought it was in, initially, when he let it go,” East first-year coach Dillon Faver said. “We battled back there and we had the last shot. If it goes in we’re celebrating. It didn’t go in, we’re not celebrating.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling how if a ball goes in a hoop or a ball doesn’t go in a hoop how it can make you feel emotionally. But I am proud of my guys.”
Greeneville coach Brad Woosley was second-guessing his decision to throw one to the far top of the key area when Bartley’s shot was sailing toward the basket while a large Dyer Dome crowd collectively waited to exhale.
“I thought, ‘That’s the ballgame boys. Let’s go home,’” Woosley said.
Greeneville point guard Conner DeBusk began overtime with a driving left-handed layup and Gillespie, a versatile, athletic guard, followed by getting a steal at the other end. Satterfield made it 67-62 with a 3-pointer assisted by DeBusk with 2:53 left and made all three free throws after getting fouled on a trey attempt to make it 70-62 with 2:16 to go.
Bartley thought his last-second shot might be bound for glory.
“It did (feel good), but that happens,” Bartley said. “It was a great experience. Greeneville’s a very, very good team. We came out and competed with them but things didn’t go our way in the overtime. But we still competed and didn’t let our head down. It was a great game.”
Greeneville led 32-24 at the half. Bradford opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers.
“You feel like you kind of know 34 (Bartley) if you’ve watched ‘em at all,” Woosley said. “The guy’s phenomenal. He’s got a solid body, great body control, shoots the ball, gets to the rack. I mean he does everything, and he’s a great player. But Bradford’s kind of one … he’s a great player.”
Losing could make for a better motivational sell for Faver. The Patriots might not have returned to earth by Monday had Bartley’s shot gone in.
“It was two unbelievable teams battling, leaving it all out there on the court,” Faver said. “I think their ball bounced in, I think ours bounced out. That’s all it comes down to. …
“There’s 16 teams left in the state of Tennessee and we’re still one of ‘em. So we’re blessed. We’re still on a mission. Maybe we had to take a turn, but we’re still on a mission and we’re still rolling.”