PREP BASKETBALL: Overtime heartbreak: Greeneville goes extras to knock off Sullivan East, Patriots travel Monday for substate

“It did (feel good), but that happens,” Bartley said. “It was a great experience. Greeneville’s a very, very good team. We came out and competed with them but things didn’t go our way in the overtime. But we still competed and didn’t let our head down. It was a great game.”

Greeneville led 32-24 at the half. Bradford opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers.

“You feel like you kind of know 34 (Bartley) if you’ve watched ‘em at all,” Woosley said. “The guy’s phenomenal. He’s got a solid body, great body control, shoots the ball, gets to the rack. I mean he does everything, and he’s a great player. But Bradford’s kind of one … he’s a great player.”

Losing could make for a better motivational sell for Faver. The Patriots might not have returned to earth by Monday had Bartley’s shot gone in.

“It was two unbelievable teams battling, leaving it all out there on the court,” Faver said. “I think their ball bounced in, I think ours bounced out. That’s all it comes down to. …

“There’s 16 teams left in the state of Tennessee and we’re still one of ‘em. So we’re blessed. We’re still on a mission. Maybe we had to take a turn, but we’re still on a mission and we’re still rolling.”