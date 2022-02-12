PREP BASKETBALL: Northwood boys down Rural Retreat for Hogoheegee title, 74-51

SALTVILLE, Va. – Point guard Cole Rolen has stared at the same photo in Northwood High School the past four years.

“It’s located on the wall of the old gym,” Rolen said. “We walk past it almost every period of the school day.”

That photo features the last Northwood boys basketball team to win an outright Hogoheegee District basketball title 31 years ago.

With Rolen and fellow senior Eli Carter setting the pace Friday, the 2022 edition of the Panthers made history by clinching another outright title with a 74-51 win over the Rural Retreat Indians.

The Panthers were co-champs of the Hogoheegee in three of the past four years.

As many former Saltville and Northwood athletes crowded into the gym Friday, Rolen and company jumped out to a 23-11 lead that they never lost.

“We’ve been trying to reach this goal since we started high school,” Carter said. “Co-titles are good, but we wanted to win it outright.”

Rolen set the pace Friday with 21 points, six steals, six rebounds and five assists, while Carter added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Nick Prater supplied a season-high 12 points, and Owen Doane contributed eight rebounds.

“It’s been a stressful week,” Rolen said. “We went to the Lebanon versus Chilhowie game, and we were stoked that Lebanon beat Chilhowie to give us this chance.”

First-year Northwood head coach Danny Greer knows the history of Northwood hoops. He was a starting point guard at Rich Valley, which merged with Saltville High to form Northwood in 1988.

“Oh my gosh, this is an awesome night,” Greer said. “These boys have worked so hard for this. We had two chances to close out the championship over the past week, but we got it done tonight.”

Greer has coached basketball at Northwood for 13 years, including stints with the junior varsity girls and boys team before moving up to varsity boys assistant.

“I’ve worked with all these kids from eighth grade on up,” Greer said. “It’s been fun to watch them develop and work together. Cole and Eli are awesome talents, and our other guys play their roles.

The Northwood roster includes five seniors.

Long after Friday’s game, the Northwood players remained on the court to celebrate with fans and to cut down the nets on both ends of the court.

“We’ve been getting message on social media all week with people saying the entire town is behind us,” Rolen said. “That meant a lot.”

Will future Northwood teams be inspired by a photo of the 2022 Panthers?

“We hope so,” Rolen said.

Northwood officials plan to send Friday’s game ball to the family of former Northwood athletic standout Jon Griffin, who died recently.

Gatlin Hight led RR with 17 points.

GIRLS

Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9

The Fiscus formula continues to pay dividends for the Rural Retreat girls as the Indians (17-3, 10-0) won their second straight Hogoheegee regular season title.

With head coach Pete Fiscus directing the show, the Indians play an aggressive style with five seniors and four athletes who had success on the cross country team. That group includes senior Madison Fiscus, who finished seventh at the Class 1 meet after winning the regional title.

“We’ve been working on our aggressive approach since the second grade with travel ball teams,” Coach Fiscus said. “We actually have two groups that play travel ball, our seniors and juniors along with our underclassmen. And we have two younger teams.”

Fiscus has coached the Indians for 14 years since moving from Erie, Pennsylvania. His travel team is called the Southwest Virginia Tomahawks.

Nine different players scored for Rural Retreat Friday, with junior Breyln Moore setting the pace with 10 points. Five-foot-two Annabelle Fiscus leads the Indians with 12 points per game.

“This group loves competing and being around each other,” Fiscus said. “We attack all the time.”

Friday was the first game this season for RR senior forward Delanie Trivitt, who has been sidelined with a knee injury.

