PREP BASKETBALL: New Castlewood coach Wade no stranger to Blue Devils’ basketball

Patrick Wade might be the new head boys basketball coach at Castlewood High School, but he certainly needs no introduction to the program he is now leading.
“I have had a couple of opportunities to be a head coach again the past few years, but I have waited for a situation that would best match my philosophies with the type of student-athletes that subscribe to discipline, hard work, tenacious defense and selflessness on offense, Wade said. “Going back to the days of former coaches [Randy] Poole and [Wayne] Rasnick, [Aaron] Williams, [Doug] Campbell and [Casey] Johnson, those were trademarks of Castlewood basketball.”
The 37-year-old Wade was officially approved as the program’s new boss on Thursday night during the Russell County school board meeting.
He takes over for Brian Summers, who spent the previous two seasons at the helm of the hoops program and is also the school’s baseball coach.
The Blue Devils went 0-14 during a 2020-21 season that ended with a 71-58 loss to Thomas Walker in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Coleman Cook was an honorable mention selection on the All-Cumberland District team and the rising senior leads a solid group of returnees.
This will be Wade’s second head-coaching gig as he spent four seasons leading the Council Cobras of the Black Diamond District beginning in 2011. Wade is a Council graduate who started at guard on the school’s 2002 squad that reached the state semifinals.
“That was a dream come true – coaching at a school with such a rich basketball heritage,” Wade said.
Wade spent the previous six seasons as an assistant at Richlands and was the right-hand man to head coach Fred Phillips and the best season in that span came in 2017 when the Blue Tornado won the first regional tournament game in program history and qualified for the state tournament.
Assistant-coaching stints at Twin Valley and Council were also valuable to his development as a head coach.
“I’m very appreciative,” Wade said. “I’ve been blessed to play with, and for, some of the best to do it. Playing for Coach [Rick] Goodman and Dave Rasnake at Council, both VHSL Hall of Famers. Breaking in with Coach [Brian] Moore in the best era of Twin Valley hoops. Coming to Richlands with help from, and learning from, George Brown and Coach [Fred] Phillips. I’ve been blessed to be around some great coaches who have really helped me as a coach.”
Now, he’s gearing up for the nightly battles that come each winter in the ultra-competitive Cumberland District.
J.I. Burton is the defending Region 1D champion, while Rye Cove, Eastside and Twin Springs return several standouts to the fold for the upcoming season.
“I already mentioned the quality of athletes at Castlewood, but I was impressed by the commitment to the students of the school by the coaches and administration, both academically and athletically,” Wade said. “I have met several teachers and coaches and there is a universal atmosphere of support and success there.”
Wade will spend the fall as an assistant football coach on Chris Lark’s staff.
