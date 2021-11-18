PREP BASKETBALL: NET Girls Basketball Capsules

Key losses: Riley Fritts, Annie Hayes, Tori Ryan (all 3-year starters).

There will be lots of new faces on the court this season for head coach Kim Bright, who is in her 12th year overall leading the program and fourth in her second stint with the Vikings.

A trio of three-starters starters have moved on, with the Vikings expected to be led on court by point guard Kendall Cross, who provided 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season. Mac Newport, who scored just over a point a game last year, will also work in the backcourt.

Forward Anna Kate Kinch, guard/forward combo Brooklyn Carter and center Keeley Canter, a varsity newcomer, are projected as starters to open the season.

They is more, including Bridget Flaherty and Brooke Thomsen, along with fellow varsity newcomers Chase Wolfenbarger, Macie Strouth and Mazzy Wilson.

Bright likes the experience and skills provided by Cross, who will combine with Newport and others to provide speed and quickness to attack the basket. There is also a team chemistry and buy-in she points out as a positive, while adding that the Vikings are continuing to develop size in the post.