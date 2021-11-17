PREP BASKETBALL: NET Boys Basketball Capsules

Sullivan East Patriots
Coach: Dillon Faver
Last season: 24-8, 11-1
Key returners: Dylan Bartley, g, sr; Braden Standbridge, g, sr; Logan Murray, f, sr; Ashton Davison, f, sr; Masun Tate, c.
Other key players: Hunter Brown, Corbin Dickenson, Manny Milhorn.
Key losses: Ethan Bradford, Austin Davis, Isaac Grubbs, Clayton Ivester, Mason Montgomery, John Walden.
Outlook: Not a bad first season for Dillon Faver, who took over for John Dyer and led the Patriots to within one game of the state tournament, falling at Kingston when the Yellow Jackets pulled away from what was a tie game in the final period.
It was Sullivan East’s sixth appearance in substate games.
While the Patriots lost six contributors, including Ethan Bradford, who is playing at Tusculum, 6’8” Austin Davis, who is now at Southwest Virginia Community College and Clayton Ivester, who is playing football at East Tennessee State, Dylan Bartley is back, and that is definitely a good thing.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard was the Bristol Herald Courier Player of the Year last season, contributing 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Patriots, who finished 24-8, winning the Three Rivers Conference with an 11-1 regular season mark.
The Patriots also won the TRC tournament before falling to Greeneville in overtime in the Region 1-AA tournament, winning 16 of their last 19 games.
Returning with Bartley in the backcourt will be Braden Standbridge (9.0 ppg), while Logan Murray (8.0 ppg, 3.4 assists) is also back for the Patriots,
Ashton Davison and Masun Tate are competing for starting roles, while Hunter Brown, Corbin Dickenson and Manny Milhorn will also see minutes. Faver, who got points from 10 different players in Tuesday’s 49-point season-opening win over Cloudland, expects the Patriots to be quick, but is concerned about all the size lost to graduation.
Sullivan East, which is part of a league that also includes Elizabethton, Unicoi County, Volunteer and Tennessee High, will participate in three in-season tournaments, including the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament next week in Bluff City, the Tennessee-Virginia Shootout at Tennessee High on Dec. 10-11 and a Christmas tournament at Cherokee on Dec. 18-21.
Coach’s quote: “We have great leadership in our six seniors this year (Braden, Dylan, Logan, Ashton, Manny, and Hunter) who have taken responsibility after losing six seniors last year. They come and work unbelievably hard day in and day out. Our goal as a team is to be absolutely relentless in everything we do on and off the basketball court. I’m proud of these guys and I’m blessed to be their coach.”
***
Tennessee High Vikings
Coach: Michael McMeans
Last season: 11-17, 4-8.
Key returners: Will Broadfoot, F, jr; Brandon Dufore, F, jr; Maddox Fritts, g, jr; Ty Hopson, g, jr. Braden Wilhoit, g, jr;
Other key players: Nysaiah Foote, g, sr; Marquis Phelps, g, jr; Austin DeGeare, f, jr.
Key losses: Jaden Keller, Wade Witcher.
Outlook: McMeans returns for his second season with the Vikings, having left Sullivan South to replace
Roby Witcher as head coach, and then had to replace five senior starters from the previous campaign.
There are more changes this season, with the Vikings dropping in classification to 2A, joining the Three Rivers Conference, which also includes Volunteer, Elizabethton, Unicoi County and Sullivan East.
Talented 6’6 junior Brandon Dufore is back for the Vikings, averaging 15 points a game last season. Braden Wilhoit (9.0 ppg) will contribute in the backcourt, along with Maddox Fritts and Ty Hopson. McMeans expects contributions from all 15 players on the current roster, which also includes Nysaiah Foote, Marquis Phelps and Austin DeGeare.
In addition to Jaden Keller having departed to play football at Virginia Tech, Witcher’s son, Wade, who tallied 18 points a game last season for the Vikings, will spend his senior season at West Ridge.
McMeans expects the Vikings to be competitive, play hard, play together and love each other. The primary concern is youth, but will gain plenty of experience as the season progresses.
The Vikings will definitely be tested, playing in three in-season tournaments, not only hosting the Tennessee-Virginia Shootout on Dec. 10-11 and the Arby’s Classic on Dec. 27-31, but will play in the Hardee’s Classic next week at David Crockett.
Coach’s quote: “This will be a fun team to coach, they are bought into the things we want to do. There are no egos on this team, they love each other and play together. It’s not about any one person it’s about the group as a whole. They do anything the coaches ask them to do and are very coachable which is extremely refreshing and exciting. They compete as hard as they can every day in practice. They are fun to be around and in the last fourth months have completely changed the culture of our program.”
***
West Ridge
Coach: John Dyer
Last season: first season.
Key returners: none
Key losses: none.
Outlook: It is the inaugural season for the Wolves, which is a combination of athletes from Sullivan Central, South and North. John Dyer isn’t new to the region. He spent 33 years as head coach as Sullivan East – and four years at Johnson County prior to that – before retiring for one year, but then decided to get back into it.
Just don’t expect the Wolves to play Sullivan East, at least outside of tournament play. That was one stipulation Dyer had for his return to the court.
Dyer doesn’t have a set starting lineup just yet, but does expect contributions from 13 players on the roster. That includes Cooper Johnson, an all-Three Rivers Conference performer last season while contributing 13 points and four assists a game at Sullivan South. Sullivan Central import Ty Barb was also all-TRC, scoring 11 points a contest.
The Wolves also added Wade Witcher, the Northeast Tennessee Underclassman of the Year last season, averaging 18.0 points a contest for Tennessee High.
Other Sullivan Central imports include 6’8 Dawson Arnold, Preston Sams, Cale Bryant. Parker Leming and Harrison Sherfey. Ethan Bergeron and Jackson Dean played at Sullivan South, while Sullivan North is represented by Tru Vance, Cade Barnes and Chris Watkins.
Dyer uses words like shooter, rebounder, athletic, tough, hard-working and more to describe a squad that has displayed a “great team attitude” early on. His primary concerns are commitments to defense and rebounding.
West Ridge had a terrific season playing with the “big” boys in football, and will have to do the same on the hardwood, with the Wolves playing in the same big school Big East as Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Daniel Boone and David Crockett. The Wolves will play in next week the Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett and the prestigious Arby’s Classic in late-December.
Coach’s quote: “I am blessed to have this chance to be the basketball coach at West Ridge High School. We have great young men and I have enjoyed being back and being the coach. This team will be the most important team at West Ridge because we will set the foundation for every team in the future. The kids have come together and have enjoyed becoming a team.”
