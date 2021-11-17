PREP BASKETBALL: NET Boys Basketball Capsules

Coach’s quote: “This will be a fun team to coach, they are bought into the things we want to do. There are no egos on this team, they love each other and play together. It’s not about any one person it’s about the group as a whole. They do anything the coaches ask them to do and are very coachable which is extremely refreshing and exciting. They compete as hard as they can every day in practice. They are fun to be around and in the last fourth months have completely changed the culture of our program.”