PREP BASKETBALL: Mountain 7 District Girls Basketball Preview

Abingdon Falcons
Coach: Jimmy Brown
Last season: 6-6
Key returners: Ella Seymore, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: Katy Creasy, G, soph.; Sarah Williams, G, fr.; Abbey O’Quinn, G, fr.
Key losses: Morgan Blevins; Randi Osborne
Outlook: Abingdon ended last season with a 57-43 loss to Lord Botetourt in the opening round of the Region 3D tournament.
Blevins, who now plays volleyball at the at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, earned all-state honors after averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds. Osborne was an all-district pick.
The powerful Seymore has emerged this season, averaging 17 points along with rebounding and defense as the Falcons won five of their first six games. Williams, daughter of AHS boys’ basketball coach Aaron Williams, has been one of the most productive scorers in the area with 18.2 points per game from her guard spot.
After a 75-50 loss to powerful Pulaski County, AHS reeled off five straight wins.
Junior guard Cadence Waters and junior post Taylor Jennings are the other varsity veterans.
Sophomore post Eller Buddington, junior guard Ellie Williams, and freshman Brenna Green are also in the mix.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re going to be young and thin, but I like my team. Hopefully, we are getting better every day and will be ready to compete in a tough district and region.”
John Battle Trojans
Coach: Jeff Adkins
Last season: 1-13
Key returners: Hanna Jo McReynolds, C, sr.; Anna McKee, F, sr.; Olivia Stevens, G, soph.; Charlee McKee, G, soph.
Promising newcomers: Emma Bishop, jr.; Cayleigh Otey, jr.; Claire Booher, soph.; Kara Kelley, fr.
Key losses: Ellie Keene; Logan Singleton
Outlook: With four returning starters and improved shooting, the final chapter in the four-decade coaching adventure for Adkins should be enjoyable.
The Trojans began the season with a 4-4 record behind the scoring of Anna McKee (16.8 ppg.) and McReynolds. McKee supplied 16 points a game last season, while McReynolds averaged four points and four rebounds.
Stevens and Charlee McKee are the other veterans. Kelley contributed a team-high 16 points in a 59-44 defeat of Virginia High.
Last season concluded with a loss to Lebanon in a Virginia High School League Plus-One Game.
Coach’s Quote: “If we come together, we could be fun to watch and it could be an interesting season.”
Gate City Blue Devils
Coach: Kelly Houseright
Last season: 17-2
Key returners: Riley Houseright, C, sr.; Lexi Ervin, G. jr.; Macey Mullins, G. sr.; Braylin Steele, jr.; Addie Gibson, jr.; Makayla Bays, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: Jayden Carrico, fr.
Key losses: Sarah Thompson
Outlook: Behind the work of Thompson, the Class 2 player of the year, the Blue Devils advanced to the Class 2 title game for the second straight season.
The quest for a repeat ended with a 61-56 setback to Luray.
After averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.0 steals, Thompson has already stepped into a key role with the East Tennessee State University basketball team.
Mullins joined Thompson on the All-Class 2 team last season. Ervin provides perimeter shooting, while Houseright is a force in the paint.
The 6-foot Bays, who doubles as one of the top volleyball players in far Southwest Virginia, had a pair of double-figure scoring performances in the Region 2D playoffs. Juniors Piper Lane and K.K. Baker provide depth.
The Blue Devils (2-1) opened this season with a 45-41 overtime loss against Daniel Boone, as Ervin and Bays combined for 23 points.
GC won the Mountain 7 regular season title last season, but the district tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a good nucleus back, but our district is going to be as tough as ever. It will be a battle every night.”
Lee High Generals
Coach: Brandon Mosier
Last season: 3-11
Key returners: Tate Cox, G, sr.; Madison Jessee, F, sr.; Ally Bowen, F, sr.; Tate Cox, G, sr.; Drew Cox, G, jr.; Cassidy Hammonds, G, soph.; Chloe Calton, C, soph.; Blair Calton, G, soph.
Key losses: none
Promising newcomers: Anna Pillai, sr.; Jalyn Hall, jr.; Sybella Yeary, soph.
Outlook: Lee High ended last season with a 57-38 loss to Twin Springs in a VHSL Plus-One contest. But the Generals began the second year under Mosier with three straight wins behind the scoring of Drew Cox and Jessee.
Six players returned, with all earning starting time at some point last season. Drew Cox averaged 12.4 points, including a 13-point effort in the Twin Spring game.
Chloe Calton returns in the post, while Hammonds a veteran at point guard.
Tate Cox recorded seven steals in the season-opening 43-41 victory against Rye Cove.
Coach’s Quote: “I’m looking forward to watching these kids grow.”
Ridgeview Wolfpack
Coach: Donnie Frazier
Last season: 11-5
Key returners: Hailey Sutherland, F, sr.; Brooklyn Frazier, G, sr.; Maggie Grant, F, jr.; Braelynn Strouth, G, soph.; Caiti Hill, F, soph.
Promising newcomers: Hadaya Abshire, fr.; Tsega Mullins, fr.; Caylee Sykes, fr.; Makenzie Wright, fr.
Key losses: Cassidy Thomas
Outlook: Frazier enters his sixth year with four returning starters.
The 5-foot-11 Sutherland earned all-state status after averaging 14.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. She scored 39 points as the Wolfpack (4-1) opened this season with wins over Honaker and Grundy.
Frazier, a University of Pikeville recruit, collected 10.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game as a junior.
Grant and Strouth also return to a starting lineup featuring size and athleticism.
Last season was capped by a 58-41 loss to Gate City in the Region 2D title game. Thomas averaged 12.2 points.
Coach’s Quote: “We have put together a challenging schedule. Hopefully, we continue to grow as the season progresses and we are battle tested by tournament time.”
Union Bears
Coach: Kory Bostic
Last season: 5-10
Key returners: Isabella Blagg, G, jr.; Brooke Bailey, G, jr.; Jordan Shuler, F, soph.; Gracy McKinney, F, jr.; Abby Slagle, C, jr.
Promising newcomers.: Abby Collins, sr.; Bella Bascope, soph.; Aliyah Davidson, fr.; Harper Potter, fr.
Key losses: none
Outlook: Five starters return from a squad that dropped a 71-55 decision to Marion in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament.
Slagle was a first-team all-region selection, with Blagg, Bailey and Shuler earning second-team status.
Bostic has been looking to depth and consistency to an athletic and versatile roster.
With Slagle and Blagg setting the pace, the Bears opened this season with a 3-2 record.
Coach’s Quote: “This team is working really hard and has gained valuable experience from last season and over the summer. I think we can be very competitive in the always tough Mountain 7.”
Wise County Central Warriors
Coach: Robin Dotson
Last season: 10-4
Key returners: Jill Sturgill, sr. sr.; Isabella Sturgill, sr.; Bayleigh Allison, sr.; Emilee Mullins, jr.
Promising newcomers: Kayley Lawson, jr.; Emmah McAmis, fr.; Abbie Jordan, fr.; Jayden Foster, fr.; Gracie Tompkins, fr.
Key losses: Hannah Large; Hannah McAmis; Callie Mullins
Outlook: Last season ended in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs with a 57-53 loss to Virginia High in double overtime.
Eight players returned, including a pair of starters in Jill Sturgill (10.4 ppg.) and Isabella Sturgill, who supplied six points and four assists per game.
The Warriors started this season in style with six straight wins behind the scoring of McAmis and Jill Sturgill. McAmis pumped in 28 points against Hampton.
Seniors Baylee Collins and Kate Jessee also have varsity experience, along with junior Lexi Sturgill and sophomore Emilee Brickey.
A team from the Mountain 7 District has advanced to the Class 2 championship game in each of the past eight years. That run included seven straight titles before last season.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a good mix of experience and youth. With quality leadership, we could be a good team by February. That that is our goal. Our guard play should be much improved with the addition of our youngsters and by the experience and improvement our veterans. I look for us to have more scoring punch this season, but we have a lot of work to do defensively.”
COACHES POLL
1. Ridgeview
2. Wise County Central
3. Gate City
4. Union
5. Abingdon
6. Lee High
7. John Battle