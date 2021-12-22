PREP BASKETBALL: Mountain 7 District Girls Basketball Preview

A team from the Mountain 7 District has advanced to the Class 2 championship game in each of the past eight years. That run included seven straight titles before last season.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a good mix of experience and youth. With quality leadership, we could be a good team by February. That that is our goal. Our guard play should be much improved with the addition of our youngsters and by the experience and improvement our veterans. I look for us to have more scoring punch this season, but we have a lot of work to do defensively.”