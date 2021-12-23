PREP BASKETBALL: Mountain 7 District Boys Basketball Preview

Abingdon Falcons
Coach: Aaron Williams
Last season: 14-2
Key returners: Haynes Carter, G, sr.; Konnor Kilgore, F, sr.; Evan Ramsey, C, jr.
Promising newcomers: Reece Ketron, F, soph.; Dayton Osborne, G, jr.; James Whited, G, sr.
Key losses: Jake Thacker; Jake O’Quinn; Chase Hungate
Outlook: The Falcons earned their first regional title since 2013 and first Final Four berth since 1965 last season before falling 58-55 to Hopewell in the Class 3 championship at AHS.
Williams must replace three starters, but it figures to be another enjoyable season for Falcon fans.
The fun starts with Ramsey, a long-armed 7-footer who averaged 14 points and 4.4 blocks and is drawing interest from college recruiters.
Carter, one of the best all-around athletes in far Southwest Virginia, handles a variety of roles on offense and defense.
AHS opened this season a 2-1 record. Ramsey is averaging 18.7 points, with Osborne (16.7 ppg.) and Carter (12.3) next in line.
The tall lineup features the 6-8 Ketron and the 6-5 Kilgore. Senior guard Taylor Smiley supplies outside shooting and hustle.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a lot of great individual pieces, but our success will be ultimately determined by how cohesive we can become as a team. Ironically, this is a very tall team with a lot of room for growth.”
John Battle Trojans
Coach: Steve Posey
Last season: 4-12
Key returners: Noah Ratliff, sr.; Nathan Spurling, sr.
Promising newcomers: Evan Hankins, fr.
Key losses: Zach Smith; Bryson Almany
Outlook: John Battle ended last season with a 66-62 loss to Virginia High in a VHSL Plus-One game, but the Trojans have opened this year with 4-4 record.
In his varsity debut, Hankins scored 13 points in the post as Battle posted 64-54 win against George Wythe.
The Trojans have also earned wins against Patrick Henry, J.I. Burton and Holston. Along with Hankins, Battle has been led in scoring by Spurling (15.2 points per game) and Ratliff.
Bluefield State baseball recruit Jon-Alan Richardson provides hustle and leadership at guard, while senior guard John Blankenship scored 15 points against Virginia High
Gavin Ratliff and Elijah Childress provide depth in the interior, while Zach Moore is a competitor at guard. The roster includes seven seniors
Coach’s Quote: “Our varsity playing experience is limited.”
Gate City Blue Devils
Coach: John-Reed Barnes
Last season: 11-6
Key returners: Eli McMurray; Ryan Jessee; Carson Jenkins
Promising newcomers: Landen McDonald, soph.; Gunner Garrett, soph.; Gabe Johnson, fr.
Key losses: Eli Starnes; Luke Reed; Matthew Gose; Jake Taylor
Outlook: It’s a season of change in Gate City.
Following a successful 16-year run, head coach Scott Vermillion resigned to become the principal at Gate City.
With a defensive-minded approach, Vermillion led the Blue Devils to five appearances in the state finals and the 2018 Class 2 title. That 2018 squad featured three 2,000-point scorers in Bradley Dean (University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Zac Ervin (Elon) and current NBA player Mac McClung. Vermillion posted an overall record of 460-160, including a five-year stint at Twin Springs.
Barnes is another former Gate City hoops standout who spent two seasons each as an assistant in the GC girls and boys basketball programs.
The 82-game regular season district win streak for Gate City was snapped last season by Union, but the Blue Devils defeated Ridgeview in a playoff for the second seed from the Mountain 7. GC then advanced to the regional championship before falling 59-51 against Union.
Barnes will rely on a sophomore backcourt with McMurray at point guard and the 6-2 Garrett at shooting guard.
Gate City opened this season with a 2-4 record behind the scoring of McMurray (15 ppg.), Garrett and 6-3 senior Chris Woodall.
The quick Jenkins recently signed to play football at William & Mary.
Other familiar names include senior Ethan Dishner and Brady Edwards.
Coach’s Quote: “Every team is different, but this one is athletic and quick so I think that gives us the opportunity to make things difficult for opposing offenses. With that being said, it won’t mean much unless we give everything we have. It will simply come down to fight and effort.”
Lee High Generals
Coach: Jamie Hackney
Last season: 4-8
Key returners: Brayden Hammonds, G, jr.; Parker Chance, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Jace Perkins, sr.; Jacob Leonard, jr.; Brynnen Pendergraft, fr.
Key losses: Jaxon Collier; Dylan Fannon
Outlook: For the third time in four years, Lee High has a new leader on the bench.
Hackney, who served as the head coach at Wise County Central last season, replaced Kevon Honeycutt. A former basketball standout at Gate City, Hackney formerly served as an assistant at Lee High and Gate City.
The fiery Honeycutt accepted a job of Morgan County, Tennessee, after guiding the Generals to a 12-9 record the past two years and the first regional berth in a decade after the 2019-20 season.
Lee High dropped a 94-56 decision to Graham in the opening round of last season’s Region 2D playoffs.
All five starters graduated, so Hammonds must play a big role. He hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points in a recent 59-51 loss to Eastside. Chance added 15 in that game.
Pendergraft started at quarterback for the Lee High football team this past fall, throwing for 15 scores. The speedy Perkins scored seven touchdowns.
The Generals began this season with three straight losses.
Coach’s Quote: “We have some young and promising players who will gain a lot of experience this year. The Mountain 7 is tough as usual, but we’re excited to compete and mix it up.”
Ridgeview Wolfpack
Coach: Evan McCowan
Last season: 10-7
Key returners: Austin Mullins, sr.; Cannon Hill, jr.; Koda Counts, jr.
Promising newcomers: Caden Gibson, sr.; Brandon Beavers, jr.; Jamie Evans, jr.; Isaiah Justice, soph.; Terran Owens, soph.; Ryan O’Quinn, fr.
Key losses: Trenton Adkins; Gabe Brown; Colt Fletcher
Outlook: Ridgeview earned the first regional berth in school history last season, defeating Marion in the opening round.
The 6-5 Brown has already emerged as the leading scorer at Emory & Henry with 14 points per game. He established the all-time scoring record at Ridgeview and averaged 22 points with eight rebounds last season.
Adkins took a redshirt year with the University of Toledo football program this past fall.
Counts, Hill and Mullins were the other starters last season, while junior Chantz Robinette has taken on a larger role.
The Wolfpack opened the season with three wins as Hill and Robinette both averaged 18 points.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a team full of selfless and hard-working individuals who I know will uphold our standards and give their best effort every night.”
Union Bears
Coach: Zack Moore
Last season: 16-3
Key returners: Bradley Bunch, F, sr.; Noah Jordan, F, sr.; Malachi Jenkins, C, sr.
Promising newcomers: Brayden Wharton, soph.; Jace Cochran, fr.
Key losses: Alex Rasnick
Outlook: The Bears have a tough act to follow.
With Bunch setting a torrid pace as the Class 2 player of the year, the Bears crafted a storybook season. Highlights included the first district regular season title since 2013, the first Region 2D crown and the first state title in school history.
That glory run culminated with a 62-47 defeat of East Rockingham as Sean Cusano and Bunch combined for 40 points.
Cusano, a 6-8 junior, transferred to the Hilton Head Prep team in South Carolina after his father, Matthew, accepted a job as a post-acute care physician on Hilton Head Island. Rasnick is on the basketball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Bunch averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists last season while shooting 66 percent. Through four games this season, Bunch has averaged 30 points for the 3-1 Bears.
Jordan (10 ppg.) and Jenkins (8 ppg.) played vital roles in the state title run. Both are in the 6-3 range.
Junior defensive stopper Peyton Honeycutt will also figure into the mix after he recovers from a football injury, while senior Caiden Bartee returns at guard.
Coach’s Quote: “We lost two really good players, so we must have some guys step up and score. These guys have played a lot of basketball. Last year was memorable, but it’s over and we must move on. Absolutely nothing we did last year will win us any games. We’re very excited with the group we have.”
Wise County Central Warriors
Coach: Justin Boggs
Last season: 1-11
Key returners: Casey Dotson, G, jr.
Promising newcomers: Parker Collins, fr.; Ethan Collins, fr.; Jack England, sr.
Key losses: Ben Brickey; Charlie Daniels
Outlook: Boggs was a basketball teammate of current Union head coach Zack Moore at old Pound High School. He has spent more than a decade as an assistant during stints at J.J. Kelly and Central.
Seniors Logan Mullins and Gavin Hall supply experience in the post along with junior Brady Carter. Senior Ethan Mullins returns in the backcourt
Ethan Collins created a stir in a preseason benefit win over Honaker by collecting 25 points and 11 rebounds.
The Warriors opened the regular season with a 71-42 victory against Jenkins before dropping its next four games. Ethan Collins is averaging double figures, with Parker Collins and Dotson also providing offense.
The Warriors did not advance into the regionals last season.
Coach’s Quote: “The team has very little varsity game experience, so we will have to find players to step up in leadership positions.”