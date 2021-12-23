PREP BASKETBALL: Mountain 7 District Boys Basketball Preview

Barnes is another former Gate City hoops standout who spent two seasons each as an assistant in the GC girls and boys basketball programs.

The 82-game regular season district win streak for Gate City was snapped last season by Union, but the Blue Devils defeated Ridgeview in a playoff for the second seed from the Mountain 7. GC then advanced to the regional championship before falling 59-51 against Union.

Barnes will rely on a sophomore backcourt with McMurray at point guard and the 6-2 Garrett at shooting guard.

Gate City opened this season with a 2-4 record behind the scoring of McMurray (15 ppg.), Garrett and 6-3 senior Chris Woodall.

The quick Jenkins recently signed to play football at William & Mary.

Other familiar names include senior Ethan Dishner and Brady Edwards.

Coach’s Quote: “Every team is different, but this one is athletic and quick so I think that gives us the opportunity to make things difficult for opposing offenses. With that being said, it won’t mean much unless we give everything we have. It will simply come down to fight and effort.”

Lee High Generals