PREP BASKETBALL: McCoys help Eastside Spartans control the boards

When it comes to rebounding, Eastside High School has a couple of the real McCoys.

Senior Reagan McCoy hauled down 18 boards on Tuesday night as the Spartans earned a crucial 61-54 Cumberland District girls basketball victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Meanwhile, senior Eli McCoy collected 10 caroms as Eastside took a 60-49 triumph over J.I. Burton in the boys game that followed.

The two happen to be cousins from the Sandy Ridge section of Coeburn.

“We have always played against each other and helped each other,” Eli McCoy said. “She is a gritty player and she will always get after it.”

Reagan McCoy certainly showed that grit on Tuesday as the 5-foot-9 standout crashed the boards with abandon time and time again.

“Well, I knew I had at least 10 rebounds,” she said. “But I was blown away when I found out I had 18.”

While that total was well short of the single-game school record – Lindsay Lawson once yanked down 30 rebounds during a 2012 game – it was still impressive and came in an important game. J.I. Burton was the preseason favorite in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll.

Sophomore Azzy Hammons led the Spartans (9-4) with 20 points, while Lexie Carter collected 14 points and Taylor Clay tallied 10 rebounds. Eastside held off a late charge by the Raiders.

“One of the biggest keys to us winning is being relentless on defense. We knew it was gonna be a hard game,” Hammons said. “Reagan is tough and she is scrappy.”

Eastside coach Terri Anne Hill Funk is used to the maximum effort demonstrated by McCoy.

“Reagan is the whole package,” Funk said. “She’s a leader on and off the court. She leads by example, she’s focused and mentally strong on the floor and in the classroom. She is the type of player that makes a coach’s job easy.”

The same thing could be said for Eli McCoy, a four-year starter who has scored more than 1,000 career points. He had 21 points to go along with his 10 rebounds on Tuesday.

Those McCoy cousins can play.

“They are both tough competitors from a very good family that expects toughness and competitive spirit,” said Eastside boys coach Patrick Damron.

Reagan and Eli have had plenty of backyard battles to prepare for varsity competition.

“Eli is probably my closest cousin and we always play basketball at family functions, whether it was a pickup game or a game of knockout we played,” Reagan McCoy said. “I usually won in knockout. He definitely helped work on my jumpshot because driving in resulted in a block.”