Prep Basketball: Marion boys get defensive en route to win

BRISTOL, Va. – Marion Scarlet Hurricanes boys basketball coach Adam Burchett was dealt some bad news on the day before Thanksgiving.

“Yes, we lost our starting point guard with a broken arm. That was tough to hear,” Burchett.

Thanks to versatile 5-foot-10 junior Reid Osborne, Marion adjusted Tuesday for a 57-44 win over the Eastside Spartans in the opening round of the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off at Virginia High.

In addition to scoring 18 points, Osborne supplied toughness and leadership in replacing junior point guard Jack Ford.

“I’ll play anywhere the coaches need me,” Osborne said. “We have all-around athletes on this team, and that really helps.”

Osborne is a familiar face around the Southwest District. He’s a two-year starter at quarterback in football and helped the Scarlet Hurricanes golf team advance to the Class 2 state tournament this past fall.

With Osborne fronting Marion’s man-to-man defense Tuesday, the Scarlet Hurricane opened a 15-7 lead at the 3:23 mark of the first quarter. That forced a timeout from Eastside coach Patrick Damron.

“We were just trying to adjust to the physical play and not be passive,” Damron said.

With waves of transition work, the Marion advantage expanded to 34-22 at halftime and 46-26 after three quarters.

According to Osborne, the key to the fast start was all about the basics.

“Defense, rebounding and pushing the ball up the floor,” Osborne said.

Junior center Parker Wolfe (13 points) and junior forward JB Carroll (12 points) also played well for Marion.

“We’re focused on locking down on defense and playing fast on offense,” Burchett said. “We were down two players tonight due to injuries and sickness, and I’m proud of the way the guys came through.”

Senior post Eli McCoy (13 points) and senior guard Shawn Mullins (11 points) paced Eastside.

“Marion was aggressive on defense and on the offensive boards, and we allowed Marion to be comfortable on offense. That was the difference,” Damron said.

“We showed some fight in the fourth quarter, but Marion just outplayed us overall.”

Burchett is accustomed to dealing with adversity, as Ford also broke his arm last year.

“It’s good to have a guy like Reid in the program. He’s a team player,” Burchett said.

GIRLS

Eastside 57, Marion 54

Defense and depth were the keys in the opening game victory for the Spartans.

After trailing most of the game with a zone press, Eastside turned up the defensive heat in the final quarter to outscore Marion 20-13.

“I’m stunned that we missed 22 free throws, but we were able to run in a lot of people and create turnovers by denying Marion the ball,” Eastside coach Terri Anne Funk said.

Sophomore guard Azzy Hammons (18 points), junior Taylor Clay (17) and junior post Lexi Carter (15 points) led Eastside in scoring. Senior post Reagan McCoy added 11 rebounds.

“We have two big girls and we want to work on getting the ball to them. But for us to be successful, we must have more than two people scoring,” Funk said.

As usual, Hammons used her speed and ball handling skills to frustrate defenders. Hammons averaged 20 and 7 rebounds last season as the Spartans posted a 16-10 record.

“Azzy is fun to watch,” Funk said. “She can create in the half-court or score in transition, and she makes everybody around her better.”

Funk, who replaced Barry Ruff as Eastside head coach this season, is a former head coach at St. Paul and Eastside. She also served as an assistant to Damron for one year.

It was a case of on-the-job training for a Marion team that returned just three players and two regulars in Ella Moss and Ezrah Pennington from last season.

“Even though we had the lead most of the game, I never felt comfortable,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said.

The comfort zone issues for Coach Moss were created by the quick hands and tenacity of Eastside.

“We just didn’t handle that press well,” Moss said. “Last season, we had a couple players that we could rely on and we really didn’t have to go into a press offense.

“This season, we will have to work harder and kind of go back to the basics of moving the ball and making smart passes.”

Ella Moss led Marion with 24 points, while Macy Osborne added 12. Moss missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.