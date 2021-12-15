PREP BASKETBALL: Livingston’s 26 lifts Hilltoppers past Tennessee High quarter

Science Hill senior Jamar Livingston has an offer to play basketball at King University, and he made himself right at home at nearby Viking Hall on Tuesday.
Livingston scored 26 points and the Hilltoppers pulled away for a 63-45 defeat of Tennessee High.
Livingston made both of the Hilltoppers’ 3-pointers and slammed home a couple of transition opportunities.
He said Science Hill (8-1) was determined to play well after losing to Greeneville on Saturday.
“We kind of started off slow a little because we were still on our loss from Greeneville,” Livingston said, “but we were gonna pick it up.”
The teams are no longer in the same conference, but the game didn’t lack for effort from either side.
The Vikings (6-6), without starting point guard Ty Hopson (kneecap) until probably early January, struggled to get points from anyone other 6-foot-6 junior Brandon Dufore (19 points).
Still, they were within seven early in the fourth quarter and could’ve cut it to 40-35, but Dufore’s basket was waved off by a charge – his fourth foul – with 7:47 remaining.
From that point, Science Hill went on a 13-3 run – an outburst which Keynan Cutlip (11 points) began and ended with slam dunks.
Science Hill led by double digits the final 6:55.
Tennesse High coach Michael McMeans was impressed with Livingston and Cutlip.
“Those two are as good as any two players around here,” McMeans said. “They’re hard to guard and they make shots. And when you’ve got two guys that can score 20-plus every night, that’s a luxury to have. … Defensively we played extremely hard and I thought extremely well. We held their guys in check, but that one little run in the fourth quarter killed us.”
The Vikings outscored the ‘Toppers 10-7 in the third quarter. Dufore scored the Vikings’ final five points of the period with a follow, a whirling leaner from the left block and a free throw to cut Science Hill’s advantage to 40-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
“He’s getting a lot of double teams right now,” McMeans said. “He’s getting a lot of people running at him to try to take stuff, and I think he’s still – he had 19 tonight. Yea, he’s there in the upper echelon of players around here. We’ve gotta get a few more guys to help him with the scoring load a little bit on a consistent basis.”
Livingston spent a lot of time guarding Dufore, and made him work for touches.
“We knew that Dufore was like their main guy,” Livingston said. “As me being one of the leaders on the team, they thought they’d put me on Dufore since me and him have been going at it since freshman year. So why not guard him now.”
Colin Brown, Maddox Fritts and Braden Wilhoit scored seven points apiece for the Vikings.
Michaeus Rowe scored eight of his 12 points while helping Science Hill pull away in the fourth quarter.
“Going into the fourth I thought we did (have a shot),” McMeans said. “We just had trouble scoring the ball.”
The Vikings will visit West Ridge (8-3) on Tuesday. Science Hill will go to Dobyns-Bennett on Friday.