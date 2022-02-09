PREP BASKETBALL: Lebanon still has hope in Hogo after beating Warriors

LEBANON, Va. – Chilhowie’s hopes of a Hogoheegee District boys basketball crown were dealt a severe blow at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

After a 67-62 victory, Lebanon is now in a second-place tie with the Warriors, with Northwood currently alone in first place, but only one game ahead of both teams.

“Lebanon ran some good action plays, it was kind of tough for us to defend,” Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass said. “Lebanon got a lot of easy shots inside and we had to work for everything on the other end. My kids played hard, but for some reason, we lack the aggressiveness and the grit that we have when we play at home, that didn’t travel with us tonight.”

The contest was tied for the second time at 13-all late in the first quarter. Hunter Musick and Andy Lambert hit back-to-back 3s to put the Pioneers up six going to the second quarter. Lebanon never trailed again.

With the Pioneers up 21-17, Seth Buchanan connected on a 3 to ignite a 9-0 run to push the lead to double digits. Chilhowie trailed 32-21 at the break.

Lambert had a couple more 3s and Keyton Keene added a punch inside for Lebanon in the third quarter. The Warriors couldn’t cut into the lead.

“Keyton was the difference,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “When we played at Chilhowie [an 87-71 Pioneer loss] Keyton didn’t play 6-foot-8. We couldn’t get him the ball, we couldn’t take advantage of him and tonight he played big. He scored in the paint and that’s the kind of balance we need.”

Chilhowie kept the pressure on the final eight minutes. The Warriors were able to cut the lead to six points a couple of times, but Lebanon made enough foul shots down the stretch to preserve the win. The Pioneers used their bigger gym to their advantage.

“None of my kids had played in this gym before,” Snodgrass said. “I tried to tell them, it’s similar to UVa-Wise, big floor. I thought we were prepared for it; Lebanon just got too many easy shots inside. We didn’t protect the interior like we normally do.”

Keene finished with a game-high 22 points for the Pioneers. Lambert (16 points) and Musick (13 points) also had big games offensively.

“I’m proud of this whole team,” Potts said. “I could name every kid that played. Seth Buchanan has really given us some big minutes, he’s a good defender. J.D. Tatum is a senior, he’s playing strong on defense. Andy Lambert is playing lights out. Brody Wess is playing great, Musick hit some big 3s, he’s so long and athletic on defense, I could just name everybody.”

Zac Hall (19 points), Wade Martin (17 points), Lucas Blevins (13 points) and Isaac Booth (10 points) provided most of the offense for the Warriors.

Friday will be interesting in the Hogo, as it goes down to the final day. Chilhowie travels to Holston, Lebanon hosts Patrick Henry and Northwood hosts Rural Retreat.

“I feel good about where we’re at compared to where we were in November,” commented Snodgrass. “We’re starting to click, figuring our roles, each kid is figuring out their niche and what they have to do to help the team. We’re coming along.”

GIRLS

Chilhowie 47, Lebanon 20

Katie Barr poured in 25 points as the Chilhowie girls rolled to a victory over Lebanon.

The Warriors were up 10-7 at the end of the first, but outscored Lebanon 37-13 the final three quarters.

“Obviously glad to get a win tonight,” Chilhowie coach Mark Halsey said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve played at Lebanon. Glad to have them back in the district and getting to play them. We started a little sluggish, we weren’t focused on what we needed to do. After we talked about everything at halftime, we had a much better second half.”

Josie Sheets added 11 points in the win for Chilhowie. Lebanon was paced by Morgan Varney with 12 points.