PREP BASKETBALL: Keene eye leads Lebanon past Chilhowie Warriors

LEBANON, Va. – Lebanon basketball player Keyton Keene is 6-foot-8.

That’s only part of the unique story for this long-armed junior.

Keene displayed an array of skills in Tuesday’s 63-42 win over the Chilhowie Warriors in a Hogoheegee District battle.

With a starting lineup including four sophomores, Lebanon posted a 17-9 record last season but fell at Twin Springs in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.

“That was my first year really playing varsity and getting used to everything,” said Keene, who averages 11 rebounds. “I’ve matured a lot since then. I played travel ball over the summer and just kind of lost the nerves.”

In Tuesday’s Hogoheegee showdown, Keene collected 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Lebanon coach Ryan Potts has been pleased with the development of his low-key big man, who shoots nearly 55% from the field and excels at passing from the high post.

“Keyton has the perfect temperament for a post player,” Potts said. “He got hammered tonight inside, but he just kept on going up with the ball. Keyton has worked hard on his game, and he’s comfortable playing on the perimeter and in the post.”

Potts said last season’s playoff loss was a learning experience for his entire team.

“We thought that we were ready to play with Twin Springs, but we got down early and showed our youth,” Potts said.

The Pioneers (11-1, 1-0) gained control early Tuesday opening a 15-2 lead behind a mix of pressure defense and up-tempo offense.

After Chilhowie closed the gap to 31-27 late in the second quarter, the Pioneers used their press to outscore the Warriors 17-4 in the third quarter.

“We needed to get a good start to the game like that and then we really locked down on defense against a very good team in the third quarter,” Potts said. “Our identity last year was more youthful. We ran up and down the floor and shot a lot of threes.”

The goals for the older version of the Pioneers is working the ball inside, playing defense and rebounding.

“Those are the things that win games,” Potts said.

Junior guard Andy Lambert paced Lebanon Tuesday with 18 points, while freshman Mike Reece added 11 points. Reece averaged nine rebounds.

Senior forward Zac Hall paced Chilhowie with 10 points, while quick point guard Aidan Bartuski supplied eight points.

The Warriors were coming off a 12-day layoff.

“I knew it would take a while to get our legs back under us,” Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass said. “We had that slow start, and then I thought we had a great effort fighting back.”

Lebanon’s aggressive defense to start the second half made the difference.

“They punched us in the mouth there, and we just didn’t have anything for them,” Snodgrass said. “Lebanon is tough to defend.”

Keene, who has gained 20 pounds since last season, is the toughest matchup. Keene credits his older brother, former Grundy hoops standout Corey Keene, for part of his progression.

“I learned all kinds of things from my brother,” Keyton said. “I’m always working on my game.”