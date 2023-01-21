PREP BASKETBALL: John Battle wins delayed NPB Holiday Classic title

HONAKER, Va. – The New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic Championship game was postponed on December 23, 2022, due to inclement weather. Finally played on Saturday at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium, John Battle brought home the trophy with a 59-38 victory over J.I. Burton.

“This feels good,” said John Battle junior point guard Eli Meade. “We’ve had a tough stretch, so to come out here today and win feels great. We’ve had some slow starts in games, so to come out here and shoot like we did, this is definitely our best shooting game.”

The Trojans got off to a rapid start, scoring the game's first eight points. J.I. Burton didn’t have time to settle down. In the first quarter, John Battle connected on five of their nine 3-pointers to take a 21-9 lead.

“This was a pleasant surprise,” John Battle coach Steve Posey said. “Typically, we start slow. The kids were focused and played hard in the first half, and that set the tone for everything.”

The Raiders went into full-court pressure to try to slow down Battle. The Trojans had nine turnovers in the first half but were able to overcome the miscues by making 13-of-26 shots, including seven 3s, for a 33-13 advantage at intermission.

“I told them at halftime, that’s probably the best shooting percentage we’ve had,” stated Posey. “Everything rolls from that. You play good offense and defense, too, it was a great total effort from all my guys.”

J.I. Burton (7-8) kept battling but couldn’t slow down the Trojans.

“Man, that team can fire it,” said Raider coach Caleb Church. “They can shoot. Battle came ready to play, and they kind of punched us in the mouth. We had to play from behind from the first quarter on, and we couldn’t come back from it. Even their bench guys came in and gave them good minutes.

“We didn’t have a good shooting night, we didn’t shoot it well. I know the scoreboard doesn’t reflect this, but I thought defensively, we played hard. We gave the effort, it’s hard to win the ballgame when they’re making 3s and us 2s. Hat’s off to Battle, we’ll just have to get back to work.”

The Raiders made only 26 percent of their shots in the first half. They improved their shooting in the second half, but the damage was already done. John Battle (6-9) didn’t have a letdown in the final 16 minutes, leading by as many as 25 points.

“That’s been one of our faults the entire season,” Posey said. “We play hard, and a lot of times, we do well in the first half, and then we come out in the second half and are complacent for some reason. This is the first time I really feel like we’ve played a solid four quarters, and the score shows it.”

No one reached double figures for the Raiders. Maxwell Gilliam led them with nine points.

Porter Gobble (12 points), Meade (11 points), and Brendon Gibson (10 points) led a balanced attack for John Battle, who ended a six-game losing streak. Ten of the 11 players on the Trojans roster scored.

Due to illness, the consolation contest for third place between Honaker and Holston had to be postponed. The two teams hope to play at a later date.

John Battle travels to Lee High in a Mountain 7 contest on Tuesday.