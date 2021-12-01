PREP BASKETBALL: John Battle shoots past Maroons in Ballard Lee Tip-Off

“I heard Coach Posey say ‘Pull up and shoot it,’ “ Richardson said. “I did and I drained it.”

Perhaps buoyed by that momentum-shifting shot, the Trojans opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run.

George Wythe responded with a scoring surge of its own and forged a 45-45 deadlock with 3:06 remaining.

That’s when Hankins delivered, converting a tiebreaking layup to give the Trojans a lead they never relinquished. He sank two free throws on Battle’s ensuing possession.

Was the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hankins nervous in his varsity debut?

“I had a little bit of first-half jitters, but I think I really overcame it in the second half,” Hankins said. “We really competed in the second half.”

George Wythe was led by sophomore Ty Campbell’s game-high 26 points, while Treyvon Rainey added 13 points. The Maroons were without two regulars – Benson Blevins and Brayden Rainey – due to injuries and started four freshmen alongside Campbell.