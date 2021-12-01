PREP BASKETBALL: John Battle shoots past Maroons in Ballard Lee Tip-Off

BRISTOL, Va. – The season has just begun, but John Battle High School’s steady senior point guard and promising freshman post player have already formed a cohesive combination.
Jon-Alan Richardson dished out seven assists and ninth-grader Evan Hankins finished with 13 points and six rebounds as the Trojans took a 64-54 boys basketball win over the George Wythe Maroons on Wednesday night in the first round of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Battle (1-0) plays a semifinal game in the event on Friday at 5:30 pm. and these early-season contests are vital for a club that is comprised of seven seniors, two freshmen and a sophomore.
“We have some older players as far as class-wise goes, but our game experience is very limited and at times tonight it showed,” said John Battle coach Steve Posey. “We kept our composure in the second half and that’s a good sign this early in the season. It makes me look forward to the games coming up.”
Eight of Battle’s 10 players reached the scoring column as part of a balanced attack with Richardson and Hankins coming through in the clutch.
Richardson’s biggest play occurred at the end of the first half as he knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to pull Battle within 36-34 of GW at the break.
“I heard Coach Posey say ‘Pull up and shoot it,’ “ Richardson said. “I did and I drained it.”
Perhaps buoyed by that momentum-shifting shot, the Trojans opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run.
George Wythe responded with a scoring surge of its own and forged a 45-45 deadlock with 3:06 remaining.
That’s when Hankins delivered, converting a tiebreaking layup to give the Trojans a lead they never relinquished. He sank two free throws on Battle’s ensuing possession.
Was the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hankins nervous in his varsity debut?
“I had a little bit of first-half jitters, but I think I really overcame it in the second half,” Hankins said. “We really competed in the second half.”
George Wythe was led by sophomore Ty Campbell’s game-high 26 points, while Treyvon Rainey added 13 points. The Maroons were without two regulars – Benson Blevins and Brayden Rainey – due to injuries and started four freshmen alongside Campbell.
“We’ve had a week and a half of practice and still don’t have all of our guys,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “We’re learning. We need to keep guys in front of us better, we were chasing a lot tonight and they had the size advantage. … We played hard, but not always intelligently. We’re going to get better and grow from this.”
Noah Ratliff led Battle with 14 points before fouling out late, while Richardson and Nathan Spurling added nine points apiece.
“We calmed down and played with confidence,” Richardson said. “We played like we were bigger and stronger than them and got all our shots in the paint and that’s how you win.”
GIRLS
John Battle 58, George Wythe 50
The Jeff Adkins farewell tour began with a win as the John Battle Trojans beat George Wythe in the first round of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
This is the swan song for Adkins, who is in his sixth season as Battle’s boss and has coached various sports at various schools for more than four decades.
“Forty-one and done,” Adkins said.
Anna McKee led Battle with 21 points before fouling out, while Kara Kelley finished with 10 points.
“We got a big lead and then two of ‘em fouled out [McKee and Olivia Stevens] and everybody had to step up their game,” Adkins said. “We hit enough free throws at the end of to win.”
Battle has already matched last season’s win total as the Trojans were 1-13 in the pandemic-shortened season.
“Anything’s better than last year,” Adkins said.
Two-time defending Region 1C champ George Wythe was led by McKenzie Tate’s 12 points.
