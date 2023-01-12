PREP BASKETBALL: Improved Hall making impact for Patrick Henry Rebels

Jake Hall is among the most underappreciated boys basketball players in far Southwest Virginia and the Patrick Henry High School senior is perhaps the most improved as well.

“Some people probably wouldn’t realize I’m the same person they saw when I was a freshman,” Hall said. “Obviously, I’ve changed a significant amount physically, but I think the confidence I have now and how much basketball development and experience that I’ve gained is the most important thing. Freshman year, I was really just a role player and a big body to put in the game. But over the past couple of years, I’ve developed my game.”

He isn’t kidding.

Entering Thursday night’s non-district game against Grundy, Hall was averaging 20.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 64.6 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line.

He plays with poise and gets many of his points thanks to his ability to get to the rim and finish through contact. Hall usually fires a pinpoint pass to the open man when the usual double or triple teams come his way.

In the final game of his sophomore season, Hall went for 35 points and 14 rebounds against Twin Valley in what was a sign of things to come.

“We knew what we had for the future and he hasn’t disappointed since,” said PH coach Fred Selfe.

Selfe knows he can count on his 6-foot-5, 220-pound leader to deliver on a nightly basis.

“About as consistent as a coach could ask for,” Selfe said. “Always willing to do what is asked.”

Selfe has made one vital request – stay off the motorcycles for a few months.

Hall’s other passion is racing motocross and he has broken both of his wrists, suffered two broken femurs and six ribs while competing in that rugged endeavor through the years.

“Coach constantly reminds me to stay off the street bikes and dirt bikes and anything that would get me injured during the season,” Hall said. “We have a deal that I sort of follow, to stay off of everything within at least a month or two before the first game.”

Jake’s father probably offers the same advice.

Jon Hall was a pretty good player at John Battle in the mid-1990s and like his son was fundamentally sound with a blue-collar approach.

“He has influenced me and helped me immensely with the game,” Jake Hall said. “He has definitely been my biggest influence and role model in everything really. He introduced me to basketball and he’s never missed a game. … Basketball season is his favorite time of the year and he always looks forward to watching games.”

Jake Hall might have inherited hoop skills from his dad, but he didn’t get his hairstyle.

The teenager wearing No. 33 is easily noticeable when one walks in the gym thanks to the headband he wears. It’s a fashion statement that would make Jackie Moon from the movie “Semi-Pro” proud.

“I like to keep my hair long during the offseason, so I wear a headband to avoid cutting it too short during the season, so it’s not in my face,” Hall said. “I’ve been wearing a headband the majority of the time since my junior year. I have a habit of losing them though, so I usually just wear whatever one is laying around the locker room or around my room, because I’ve gone through lots of them over the past couple of years.”

Speaking of Jackie Moon, Hall could probably do a pretty good impression of the hilarious character played by Will Ferrell.

“Jake is the funniest person I know,” said teammate Hamilton Addair. “At the start of every practice every day we always get the ’Coach, I’m fired up,’ from him and he is.”

That personality coupled with his steady play has made Hall a fan favorite.

“During a game earlier this season we were having Little League night and during warm-ups, Jake was doing his normal dunk show for everyone,” Selfe said. “He caught the attention of a young girl who in that moment determined Jake was the best basketball player ever.

“During the game, she drew a picture of him dunking and wanted to give it to Jake as soon as the game was over. She waited to meet him in person and gave Jake the drawing that she worked so hard on. Jake was extremely kind and welcoming to her. Jake hung up the picture in his locker so he wouldn’t forget the impact that little girl made on him that night.”

Hall experienced an ultimate victory last June when he finished seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus at the VHSL Class 1 state track and field championships in Harrisonburg and helped Patrick Henry take the team title.

“It’s not my favorite sport, but Coach Selfe encourages the team to do a sport in the offseason to stay in shape,” Hall said. “I also just do it to be around my friends and going to state is always fun.”

He yearns to experience those winning ways in the winter and Patrick Henry plays at Hogoheegee District and Washington County archrival Holston Friday night (weather permitting) in a crucial contest. The Rebels are 2-0 in district play.

“Holston has always been a big rivalry for us,” Hall said. “Being so close to another school and having a rivalry is a lot of fun and it creates some great games. We’ve been locked in and preparing for it. I have a lot of respect for Holston. I’ve played ball in the summer with some of their players and it’s gonna be a tough game.”