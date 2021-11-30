PREP BASKETBALL: `Horns down: West Ridge sweeps past Johnson County

“I thought we were a little soft in the first quarter, got off to a bad start. But I think we picked up in the second quarter and played really hard the second half,” Dyer said. “We made some defensive mistakes I think we can correct but the effort is there.”

The Longhorns (2-3) had one more rally in them, cutting a 45-36 lead down to 45-42 before West Ridge quickly pushed it back to double digits at 52-42 on Dawson Arnold’s bucket with 2:15 remaining. The Wolves stayed in front by at least three possessions the rest of the way.

Wade Witcher and Jackson Dean provided a 1-2 punch on the wings for the Wolves, respectively pouring in 20 and 18 points. Dean amassed his entire total on 3-pointers. Arnold fought through foul trouble all night but finished with 11 points. Cooper Johnson didn’t net a single point, but he also played all 32 minutes at point guard, setting up his teammates time and time again.

“He ran the basketball team like a veteran point guard,” Dyer said. “He’s averaging almost 10 assists a game which is incredible. He’s an unsung hero for our basketball team.”

Zack Parsons paced the Longhorns with 18 points. Dawson Greer added 12.