PREP BASKETBALL: `Horns down: West Ridge sweeps past Johnson County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.—Austin Atwood did his old high school coach John Dyer a solid and agreed to bring his Johnson County squad to face Dyer’s first-year West Ridge program.
Apparently, once is plenty.
“I just did it for one year for him because I love him. That’s it,” Atwood said following West Ridge’s 62-52 win over the Longhorns Tuesday night from the Wolves’ gleaming new gym.
“That’s my guy. Austin Atwood is my guy,” said Dyer, who coached Atwood at Johnson County. “He’s the toughest guy I ever coached.
“This is a good win for the Wolves. We had to fight. … (The Longhorns) play their rear ends off and we’re blessed to get a win tonight.”
West Ridge swept varsity action, with the Lady Wolves beating Johnson County handily by a 74-27 margin.
The boys game was more competitive, and Johnson County led 13-9 at the quarter break. The lead continued to seesaw during the second period, but a buzzer beater by Wade Witcher sent the Wolves into the locker room with a narrow 23-21 advantage.
West Ridge (6-1) started pushing the ball, especially off of inbounds, and harrying Johnson County into turnovers. The Wolves had more length and depth against a Longhorn squad that wielded a six-man rotation and that disparity loomed large as the game entered the home stretch.
“I thought we were a little soft in the first quarter, got off to a bad start. But I think we picked up in the second quarter and played really hard the second half,” Dyer said. “We made some defensive mistakes I think we can correct but the effort is there.”
The Longhorns (2-3) had one more rally in them, cutting a 45-36 lead down to 45-42 before West Ridge quickly pushed it back to double digits at 52-42 on Dawson Arnold’s bucket with 2:15 remaining. The Wolves stayed in front by at least three possessions the rest of the way.
Wade Witcher and Jackson Dean provided a 1-2 punch on the wings for the Wolves, respectively pouring in 20 and 18 points. Dean amassed his entire total on 3-pointers. Arnold fought through foul trouble all night but finished with 11 points. Cooper Johnson didn’t net a single point, but he also played all 32 minutes at point guard, setting up his teammates time and time again.
“He ran the basketball team like a veteran point guard,” Dyer said. “He’s averaging almost 10 assists a game which is incredible. He’s an unsung hero for our basketball team.”
Zack Parsons paced the Longhorns with 18 points. Dawson Greer added 12.
“He does a heck of a job with his depth, running kids in and out,” Atwood said. “Our depth is not real good yet. It will be better.”
GIRLS
West Ridge 74, Johnson County 27
In the girls’ game, Jaelyn West racked up 18 points as West Ridge completely overwhelmed the Lady Longhorns. A 4-4 tie was the precedent to a 20-0 run by the Wolves (5-2), who led 27-6 after one quarter, padded the lead to 35 points at halftime and saw the continuous clock kick in during the second half.
Ten different West Ridge players scored in this one, though only Rachel Niebrugge joined West in double digits with 10 points. Anna Reilly, Chloe Nelson and Allie Jordan added eight apiece.
“We scored a lot off of our defense,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “I said that our defense becomes our offense.
“That’s kind of the way we want to play: play tough defense, create turnovers, and score in transition. The girls did a really good job of that tonight.”
Brookanna Hutchins tallied 15 points for Johnson County (0-5), which remains winless.