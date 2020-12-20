PREP BASKETBALL: Hoops action returns to Southwest Virginia

That Virginia High’s Julius Gallishaw and Wise County Central’s Jamie Hackney are making their debuts as head boys basketball coaches on Monday night would be a big enough deal in its own right.

Doing so when the VHSL returns after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic means it is an even bigger moment for the two men.

It will be a monumental day for the rest of the coaches and players in Southwest Virginia too as the 2020-21 season tips off this evening for several area squads.

“I am very excited for this opportunity,” Gallishaw said. “It’s been really tough on the kids for the last nine months, so I know the players are eager to play.”

VHS travels to Southwest District rival Richlands and Hackney’s Warriors host Eastside on Monday evening as two of the nine games (five girls, four boys) on the docket involving local teams.

“I am looking for these guys to compete to the best of their abilities and let the outcome take care of itself,” Gallishaw said. “I know Richlands is a well-coached basketball team. Therefore, we know it will be a tough game.”