PREP BASKETBALL: Hoops action returns to Southwest Virginia

That Virginia High’s Julius Gallishaw and Wise County Central’s Jamie Hackney are making their debuts as head boys basketball coaches on Monday night would be a big enough deal in its own right.
Doing so when the VHSL returns after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic means it is an even bigger moment for the two men.
It will be a monumental day for the rest of the coaches and players in Southwest Virginia too as the 2020-21 season tips off this evening for several area squads.
“I am very excited for this opportunity,” Gallishaw said. “It’s been really tough on the kids for the last nine months, so I know the players are eager to play.”
VHS travels to Southwest District rival Richlands and Hackney’s Warriors host Eastside on Monday evening as two of the nine games (five girls, four boys) on the docket involving local teams.
“I am looking for these guys to compete to the best of their abilities and let the outcome take care of itself,” Gallishaw said. “I know Richlands is a well-coached basketball team. Therefore, we know it will be a tough game.”
Of course, schedules are subject to change and many teams have already been busy reshuffling games since Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties delayed the starts of their seasons.
“I told my girls to focus on the things that you can control and do the right things to help us have a season. We can’t worry about what we can’t control,” said Eastside girls basketball coach Barry Ruff, whose team hosts Wise County Central today. “Practice and play hard and do what it takes for us to have a season.”
The regular season will consist of a maximum of 14 games and a spectator limit of 25 will be enforced as those entrants will be predetermined before each contest.
The last event sanctioned by the VHSL was John Marshall’s 75-57 win over Gate City in the Class 2 boys basketball state title game on March 12 in Richmond. John Marshall is one of 40 schools across the state to opt out of the winter sports season completely.
Gate City’s Matt Gose holds the distinction of scoring the last points in a VHSL game, but more buckets will be scored tonight in gyms across Southwest Virginia.
“It feels great to finally get back at it and have something positive to look forward to,” Ruff said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!