PREP BASKETBALL: Honaker's Trajon Boyd just happy to return to the court following an injury

Honaker welcomes Eastside on Tuesday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D boys basketball tournament and Trajon Boyd will not be taking the Tigers’ most important home game of the season for granted.

That’s because Boyd has been counting every minute of every game he’s played as a blessing since a nightmare scene unfolded on Dec. 8 in Honaker’s home opener against Richlands.

Landing awkwardly against the wall after attempting to block a shot, the pain Boyd experienced immediately made him believe the worst had occurred.

“I thought my high school career was over,” Boyd said.

Honaker coach Waylon Hart was disheartened as well.

“When it first happened, I was sick at my stomach, because I knew the amount of work he had put in preparing for his senior year,” Hart said. “He lived in the gym this summer.”

What was the diagnosis?

“It hyperextended my left knee about 90 degrees,” Boyd said. “My MRI showed a large bone contusion and hairline fracture on my tibia and fibula, an LCL tear with partial tears in my lateral corner. My doctor initially thought I had a torn ACL and possible PCL, but thankfully the ACL was only stretched and not torn. … Trying to maintain patience while waiting for the MRI to be scheduled and to receive results was very difficult.”

The news turned out to be good for the 6-foot-2 senior.

“My doctor told me if I pushed hard in physical therapy I could return in six weeks with a brace on,” Boyd said. “This was hard to see through because I couldn’t put weight on my leg at the time, much less walk. I didn’t imagine I’d be playing basketball again in that time frame.”

He made his triumphant return on Jan. 14 in a 65-27 win over Council, hitting his first four shot attempts and scoring a dozen points.

“The first game back was extremely emotional for me,” Boyd said. “I didn’t care how much I played or scored, I was just ecstatic to be back on the floor.”

Boyd scored his 1,000th career point in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament last week and then sank eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points in a 63-58 triumph over Grundy in the BDD tourney title game.

“He started a little slow when he first came back,” Hart said. “I think more than anything he had to learn to trust that knee again. After he realized it was OK, he has fell right back in the groove. … He is a very skilled player. He can score at all three levels and has excellent footwork. He is our captain and unquestioned leader. Trajon is like the old man or the adult of our team. It’s funny watching him interact with the rest of the team sometimes, because eight of our 10 players are freshmen or sophomores.”

Boyd’s younger brother, Max, and first cousin, Cade, also play for Honaker, while his uncle, Chris, is an assistant coach. His dad, Scotty, is the head coach at Southwest Virginia Community College.

“My family tried to keep me positive and help me anyway they could through the process,” Trajon Boyd said.

Boyd is anxious to see how the Tigers fare on Tuesday as they are playing some of their best basketball of the season. From warm-ups to introductions to the ensuing 32 minutes, he’ll make sure to soak it all in.

“Not knowing my first home game could’ve been my last definitely put things in perspective for me,” Boyd said. “I’ve been around and loved this game for as long as I can remember and was willing to do anything to get back. So many things I wanted to accomplish my senior year just faded.

“Thanks to my teammates, I was able to score my 1,000th career point and win a district tournament championship. That’s two of many things I never I thought I would accomplish post-injury.”

