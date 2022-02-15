PREP BASKETBALL: Honaker sweeps Black Diamond District championships

HONAKER, Va. – The Honaker Tigers lost the two regular-season contests to Grundy by a total of seven points.

However, the team from Russell County got to lift the Black Diamond District boys basketball tournament trophy on Tuesday after a thrilling 63-58 victory over the Golden Wave at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.

The Tigers led by as many as 22 points in the first half and were up 41-21 at the break.

The Golden Wave had a furious second-half comeback and cut lead to three points with 32 seconds remaining.

Caden Boyd had a couple huge foul shots and Parker Bandy added another free throw to help preserve the win.

“I’m glad we won,” said Honaker coach Waylon Hart. “But it doesn’t even feel like we won, we played so sorry in the second half.

“We missed three layups, turnovers, quit playing defense, we looked like a completely different team from the one in the first half.”

A big spark for the Tigers was senior Trajon Boyd who totaled 28 points, including eight treys.

“He was hot,” Hart said. “He hit two 3s and that was the bulk of our scoring in the third quarter.”

It was a great comeback by Grundy that fell just short. “We just got too far behind,” Grundy coach Doc Looney said. “It was a credit to Honaker, they came out ready to play and shot the lights out. According to our statistics they missed six shots in the first half.”

Both teams advance to regional play next week.

Hurley 51, Council 41

The Rebels punched their ticket to Region 1D play with a win over Council in the third-place game

“A fantastic win,” said Hurley coach Mark England. “Most of our kids are young and they need a taste of success. We’re still trying to figure out how to play, but we’re a 1,000 times better now than we were at the start of the season. We’ve shown a lot of growth, it doesn’t always translate into a win, but I’m happy with where we’re at.”

Hurley led throughout the first half and were up 24-17 at intermission.

The Cobras kept fighting, methodically cutting into the Hurley lead. Andrew Perolio hit a jumper to tie it at 32-all. Branton Hess had a steal and Caleb Hess dropped in a floater in the lane to give Council their first lead of the game with 1:25 to play in the third quarter.

It was back-and-forth in the fourth frame. With the Rebels up 43-40, William Layne and Landon Adkins each made two critical foul shots to start an 8-1 run to end the contest.

“Will and Landon stepped up big,” England said. “Those were big free throws for us.”

Caleb Hess (20 points) and Perolio (13 points) led Council.

Landon Bailey with 16 points and Eddie Hurley scored 13 points to power the Rebels.

Hurley will be the BDD 3-seed in the regional next week.

“Anything can happen,” remarked England. We’re going to work hard and try to bring our best game to the table and see what happens.”

GIRLS

Honaker 62, Grundy 36

The Honaker girls uses a big second half to cruise to the tournament title. The Tigers defeated Grundy.

“I’m very proud of this group of girls, they always work hard,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “I didn’t feel like we had the best first half, but they come out in the second half and showed what they can do.

“I can’t say enough about these eight ladies, they play great basketball.”

The Golden Wave slowed Honaker in the first half, trailing only 26-20 at halftime but were outscored 36-16 in the second half.

“We lost control of what we wanted to do in the second half,” said Grundy coach Hannah Stiltner. “When we get down, we start to freak out a little bit and fall into bad habits.”

Kylie Vance had another huge night for the Tigers with 17 points.

Twin Valley 62, Hurley 15

In the girls third-place game, Twin Valley advanced to regional play as the BDD No. 3 seed with a triumph over the Rebels.

The Panthers dominated play with a 13-6 lead after one quarter, and extended the lead to 32-8 at the half.

“We’ve played them twice and kind of had their number,” Twin Valley coach Brian Moore said. “I felt if we played up to our ability, we would be able to get the win. We were able to do what we needed to do.”

Haylee Moore poured in a game-high 22 points and Gracie Brown added 15 points in the win.

“Both of those girls played well, both of them did,” said Coach Moore. “I felt we were a little sluggish at the start, in the second quarter we got some energy about us and were able to get things going. We had a little inside-out combo going with different players and that’s what we stressed doing before the game and we did a pretty good job of executing it.”

The Panthers would like to make some noise in the regional tournament.

“I think we’re capable of playing with anybody in the region,” Moore said. “At the same time, I think that applies to the entire field. There’s a lot of parity and on any given night any team can win.

“We chose the harder route by not winning last night [against Grundy], so it’s more difficult for us, but I like our chances as much as anyone else.”