PREP BASKETBALL: Home sweet dome; Sullivan East earned right to host Greeneville tonight in Region 1-AA championship game

Two teams have separated themselves from the rest in Region 1-AA boys basketball.
Sullivan East (24-6) has rolled past Chuckey-Doak and Grainger by a combined 86 points. Greeneville (26-6) has been nearly as dominant, outscoring Unicoi County and Elizabethton by 62.
Up next for the Patriots is the Greene Devils, not only for the Region 1-AA championship, but also for the right to host a home substate playoff game on Monday.
“I am proud of my guys. I think we are really buying into what we do,” Sullivan East head coach Dillon Faver said. “We are practicing what we are trying to do, shoot our shots, play great defense, rebound the basketball and make it hard on those guys…
“I think we are making the extra pass. I think that is what it is about is playing great defense, rebounding and shooting our shot and just trying to be tougher than the other guys.”
Needless to say, Sullivan East is happy to at home for a third straight regional game, with tickets being sold to 600 spectators for tonight’s game.
“It feels like we have a little bit of normalcy again, having some fans in the gym and just being in our home gym,” said Sullivan East first-year head coach Dillon Faver, who replaced the retired John Dyer after last season. “It is special, that is no place like home so I would definitely rather come here, hang out and get ready instead of hopping on a bus and going somewhere to play so it has really been a luxury.”
“I told them we have earned that. There is still some work to be done, but putting ourselves in a beautiful spot like playing at home is definitely a luxury,” Faver said. “Going over to Greeneville, going over to Grainger, going over to Elizabethton, they have got great teams, especially at home so it is has really been nice to have a couple of games in the Dyer Dome.”
Greeneville (26-6) has been playing equally as well, having won 12 straight and 22 of its last 23 games. The Greene Devils are looking for their third Region 1-AA title in a row.
“They have great players, they have a great coach,” Faver said. “They are athletic, they shoot the basketball, they can drive the basketball to the hoop. They have everything you need to be a great team, speed, strength, quickness, shooters, size, athleticism and they are coached well.
“They do what they do well. Put all that together and you have got a good basketball team.”
Sullivan East has proven to be good themselves, and Greeneville head coach Brad Woolsey knows it too.
“We have to limit their good looks at the basket and play with a lot of composure,” Woolsey said. “They play really hard. They are great shooters and penetrators which makes them a tough team to guard.”
Leading Greeneville is Jacobi Gillespie, who is contributing 20 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.4 assists a game. He is complemented by Reid Satterfield, who is providing 17.7 points and 4.6 boards for the Green Devils. Greeneville also put the clamps on Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts on Tuesday, limiting the Cyclones’ prolific scorer to two first half points that saw the Greene Devils take a 34-10 lead at the break.
“[Gillespie] is a great player. He is fast, he can finish, he can shoot it. He is a leaper, he is a good jumper. He is tough, he plays great defense,” Faver said. “I mean all around he is a great player, he is a great competitor so he is a real deal basketball player and they are a real deal basketball team.”
So are the Patriots, who have received contributions from a deep squad that can go nine-deep, led by Dylan Bartley, who is contributing 18 points and more than five rebounds and four assists per game. Ethan Bradford is also a double-figure scorer at 14 points a contest.
“We have got nine guys that can come in and play. I think they all do their jobs very well,” said Faver, whose Patriots have led by a combined 42 points at halftime in their first two regional games. “I think we are unselfish, I think we play hard and we know exactly what our job is. When they come in they do it to the best of their ability and their ability is pretty dang good.”
Clayton Ivester (5 rebounds per game), Logan Murray (4 assists) and Austin Davis (2-3 blocks) give the opposition plenty of think about.
“It is a team effort. The guys just come in, they play for each other, play their butts off and just do what we do to the best of our ability and then just see what happens,” Faver said. “Just kind of focus on what we do and try to do it to the best of our ability and practice hard and play hard, take great shots.
“We want to flow well when we take great shots. When we sit down in the stance and play great defense, I think we really flow well and play well together.”
Tonight’s winner will face the Region 2-AA runner-up, either Knox Fulton or Kingston, at home on Monday. The loser travels to Knoxville.
“If we lose tomorrow we are going to Knoxville,” Faver said. “If we win tomorrow we are going to play another game in the Dyer Dome and that is the goal.”
That is all the motivation the Patriots need to focus on the Greene Devils first.
“I always tell my guys is the most important one is the next one and the next one is tomorrow,” Faver said. “We have got an unbelievable basketball team coming in here that are playing great basketball right now so we have got our hands full with that, and then we will see what happens and go from there.”