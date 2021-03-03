PREP BASKETBALL: Home sweet dome; Sullivan East earned right to host Greeneville tonight in Region 1-AA championship game

Clayton Ivester (5 rebounds per game), Logan Murray (4 assists) and Austin Davis (2-3 blocks) give the opposition plenty of think about.

“It is a team effort. The guys just come in, they play for each other, play their butts off and just do what we do to the best of our ability and then just see what happens,” Faver said. “Just kind of focus on what we do and try to do it to the best of our ability and practice hard and play hard, take great shots.

“We want to flow well when we take great shots. When we sit down in the stance and play great defense, I think we really flow well and play well together.”

Tonight’s winner will face the Region 2-AA runner-up, either Knox Fulton or Kingston, at home on Monday. The loser travels to Knoxville.

“If we lose tomorrow we are going to Knoxville,” Faver said. “If we win tomorrow we are going to play another game in the Dyer Dome and that is the goal.”

That is all the motivation the Patriots need to focus on the Greene Devils first.