Two coaches who had previously taken the boys basketball programs at their respective schools to the top of the Hogoheegee District during their tenures have resigned their posts.

Jeff Austin stepped down after 10 seasons leading the Holston Cavaliers, while Ryan Potts is done after four seasons guiding the Lebanon Pioneers.

Austin compiled a 106-132 record in his decade at the helm in Damascus.

“My decision to step down was not an easy one,” Austin said. “The competitor in me was in conflict with the practical part of me. After much prayer and contemplation I had peace that this was just the right time. I have spent a lot of time on the fields and court at Holston and I want to slow down and spend more time with my wife.

“I also wanted to do what was best for our players. I am 61 and I couldn’t envision myself coaching many more years. We have a young team and I thought that they deserved to have a coach who will be there for their whole varsity career. Continuity is important, so I decided now was the best time.”

Austin began coaching hoops at Holston as an assistant to Todd Coleman during the 1996-97 season and took over for Travis Gray as the program’s head coach beginning with the 2013-14 campaign.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, the Cavaliers won their first outright Hogoheegee regular-season title since 1984, prevailed in the district tournament for the second time in three seasons and finished as Region 1D runner-up to J.I. Burton.

“Our team has had so many highlights the last few years it would be hard to single one out,” Austin said.

Holston struggled to a 4-19 record this winter.

“It was a tough year, because I felt that we had a team that could have won at least 10 games,” Austin said. “But turnovers and foul shooting were our nemesis in most of our losses.”

A 1979 graduate of now-defunct St. Paul High School in Wise County, Austin has been a bridge safety inspector for the Virginia Department of Transportation for more than 35 years. Since his coaching career began, he’s worked the 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. schedule.

“I will probably look at retiring from there within the next few years,” Austin said.

Austin had stints coaching golf, football and baseball as well at the small Washington County school.

“My time at Holston has been special and I have been so fortunate to be able to coach some amazing kids alongside some amazing coaches,” Austin said. “We have experienced the lowest of lows and celebrated some special moments. Being part of two state semifinal football teams, district and tournament championships in basketball being the highs; struggling through an 0-10 football season with a great group of kids in football being the low point.

“To say I have experienced both the highs and lows of coaching would definitely be accurate. My goal and my focus have always been to be a good role model for my players and to have our team and coaching staff be respected by our opponents. I hope that is the legacy that I have left behind. Winning is great but in the big scheme of things having character, putting others ahead of yourself and being respective to everyone is the most important thing.”

Lebanon was the best team in the Hogoheegee District this season and Potts finished with a 56-37 mark calling the shots for the Pioneers.

Potts spent six years as an assistant at Lebanon before taking over and prior to that had stints coaching in Georgia and North Carolina.

He plans to remain at Lebanon, where he is an assistant principal.

“I was feeling a little bit burnt out,” Potts said. “I have been through some stuff both personally and professionally in the last couple of years that have contributed to my stress level. I have been doing this for 20 years and that’s a long time to do anything. My administrative job is very challenging, but it will also allow me to remain around the players next year as we have some really terrific kids.”

Lebanon went 22-4 this season, which ended with a stunning loss to Grundy in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament when Jonah Looney sank a buzzer-beating shot for the Golden Wave.

What were some of the highlights for Potts?

“There have been some good moments for sure, but I would say that coaching my son [Sage] was probably the best moment for me,” Potts said. “I’m really glad I got to spend that time with him.”

Lebanon goes from the Class 1 Hogo to the Class 2 Southwest District in the fall.