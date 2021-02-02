PREP BASKETBALL: Graham G-Men have taken care of business as one of five unbeaten squads left in far SWVA

The Graham G-Men are unbeaten, unrelenting and undaunted.
“They play a style that is tough to prep for because they can trap you at any time at any place and they are athletic enough to recover,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts.
The Graham G-Men are also unselfish, sharing the ball and thus sharing the wealth on the offensive end.
“That’s what makes that team so good,” said Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw. “They have multiple players who can hurt you. You can’t just key on one or two guys.”
Graham (12-0) and Mountain Empire District regular-season champion George Wythe (5-0) are the only unbeaten boys basketball teams in far Southwest Virginia still standing, while the girls squads at George Wythe (12-0), Honaker (9-0) and Marion (12-0) have perfect records as well entering the postseason.
In a season that didn’t begin until four days before Christmas due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, every win has been savored a little more by Virginia High School League teams who have gotten to play.
“The biggest key to our success this year has been the kids doing what is expected with the COVID-19 pandemic and us remaining healthy,” said Graham coach Todd Baker. “We did miss some practice time, but overall, we have worked our way through it pretty well. I am very proud of our players for that. On the basketball side of things, our offseason work is always the key to our success.”
David Graves (17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals per game), Nick Owens (11 points, six assists, two steals per game), Zach Dales (11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals per game) and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (11 points, five steals, four assists per game) are the core quartet for the Bluefield bunch.
Graves has been a model of consistency in terms of his scoring, while Turner-Bradshaw is a NCAA Division I football prospect and is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion running back and Graham legend Ahmad Bradshaw.
“Xay continues to learn the game of basketball and how to use his talent and athleticism to excel,” Baker said. “He is the fastest person I have ever seen on a basketball court. He continues to physically get stronger and somehow appears to be getting faster.
“He continues to gain interest from many colleges for his talents on the football field, but he really enjoys playing basketball as well.”
Graham lost to Wise County Central in the semifinals of last year’s VHSL Region 2D tournament and area high school basketball fans have pondered possible postseason matchups between the Gate City Blue Devils and Graham or the Union Bears and the G-Men.
Graham has certainly taken care of business in the regular season, winning 11 of its 12 games by double figures and claiming the Southwest District title.
“Over the years they have always had great players,” Potts said. “I’m not sure that this team has a dominant player like Darrin Martin or Drew Baker, but David Graves is excellent. He’s a bucket getter for them and a tough matchup. Xay Bradshaw is the guy that makes their defense go with his quickness and instincts, and then they have Nick Owens, who is a deadeye shooter and the Dales kid is a glue kid like they have had in the past – such as Chance Dawson or Emil Curto – who just does everything they need when they need it.
“We did a good job on Owens and Graves defensively at Lebanon and Dales put in 18 to win it for them. I think that their pieces fit really well together this year.”