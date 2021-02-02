PREP BASKETBALL: Graham G-Men have taken care of business as one of five unbeaten squads left in far SWVA

The Graham G-Men are unbeaten, unrelenting and undaunted.

“They play a style that is tough to prep for because they can trap you at any time at any place and they are athletic enough to recover,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts.

The Graham G-Men are also unselfish, sharing the ball and thus sharing the wealth on the offensive end.

“That’s what makes that team so good,” said Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw. “They have multiple players who can hurt you. You can’t just key on one or two guys.”

Graham (12-0) and Mountain Empire District regular-season champion George Wythe (5-0) are the only unbeaten boys basketball teams in far Southwest Virginia still standing, while the girls squads at George Wythe (12-0), Honaker (9-0) and Marion (12-0) have perfect records as well entering the postseason.

In a season that didn’t begin until four days before Christmas due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, every win has been savored a little more by Virginia High School League teams who have gotten to play.