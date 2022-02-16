PREP BASKETBALL: Graham claws past Bearcats to win SWD playoff

TAZEWELL, Va. — It was an unexpected rematch well worth waiting for, and with a lot on the line.

The Graham G-Men were ready for the Bearcats of Virginia High on Tuesday night, and led from wire to wire for a 69-54 victory in a special one-game playoff to determine the top seed in the Southwest District boys basketball tournament.

The G-Men (12-7) and Bearcats (17-7) wound up the regular season with identical 7-1 district records, necessitating the extra game — which also carried with it an automatic berth in the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

“They hit some shots,” said Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw. “That was the story of the night. ... They just played a really good game tonight.”

“I felt like we were up to the task,” he said. “And we (weren’t) ready. I’ve got to get my team ready, and we (weren’t) ready, like we should be.”

The G-Men shot with 40 percent accuracy (21 for 30) from the floor in the first half, taking a 35-25 lead into the break. Virginia High made 8 of 26 attempts in the first half.

Back-to-back threes by Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw created a 15-point Graham lead in the third quarter, but the Bearcats stormed back with the next three baskets, cutting their deficit to 47-36 and forcing a Graham timeout.

The G-Men closed out the third period with a 7-1 run, and the lead subsequently got as high as 22 points when David Graves converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 4:10 left on the clock.

Graham head coach Todd Baker said Virginia High is “tremendously athletic. I thought we did a really good job of getting two shots, three shots on our possessions.”

“Defense was key,” Baker said. “We felt like, if we could get them shooting perimeter shots, we’d have a better chance, and I thought we did a good job with that.”

“It seemed like we were a little lethargic at times on offense,” Gallimore said. “I can’t explain that. Some games, we just go through those phases where we don’t — where we look uncomfortable.”

“I don’t know if it was them (Graham), or if we (weren’t) ready (but) we’ve got to get that straight.”

Turner-Bradshaw was a key player for Graham, hitting two of his four 3-point shots in the first quarter to put the G-Men ahead 18-10. He finished with 23 points.

Baker said, “That’s probably the best game Xay Bradshaw played for Graham High School in basketball — not football, but basketball.”

But it wasn’t a one-man show. Graves and Kaleb Morgan each had 14 points, and Jacob Pruitt scorched in three treys from the far left boundary for nine points.

Baker said, “I thought they complimented David (Graves) much better. Jacob Pruitt had some big shots. I thought Kaleb Morgan played probably one of the best games he’s played at Graham High School. So, it was a team effort.”

Gallishaw said, “Hats off to them (Graham) for hitting those shots.”

Aquemini Martin led the Bearcats scoring with 13 points, eight of which came after halftime. Ajaani Delaney and Davarion Mozell scored 11 each for Virginia High.

Gallishaw, the Bearcats coach, said, “Mistakes are good, if you learn from it. Obviously, we didn’t play our best basketball tonight. But this is not the end of the road. We’ve still got games left. We’ve been resilient all year, so I know my kids are going to bounce back from this.”

GIRLS

Graham 47, Tazewell 44

The evening at Tazewell Middle School started with a first-round Southwest District Tournament game, in which the visiting Graham G-Girls went to overtime to get past the Tazewell Bulldogs.

Ella Dales, who scored 18 points, drove the lane for the basket that put Graham ahead for good with 23 seconds left. Tazewell then turned the ball over, and Elle Gunter wrapped up the scoring with a pair of free throws with five seconds to go. Gunter led all scorers with 21 points.

Tazewell was paced by Taylor Ray and Maddie Day, with 15 and 13 points respectively.