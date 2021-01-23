PREP BASKETBALL: Gill's trey leads Honaker past Grundy, 55-54

HONAKER, Va. – It looked like the Grundy Golden Wave would rally for a win.
Honaker freshman Sean Gill had another idea.
Gill fired up a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded that hit nothing but the bottom of the net to give the Tigers an exciting 55-54 Black Diamond District boys basketball victory over Grundy at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.
“I was just hoping it would go in,” said an elated Gill. “I couldn’t have been there without my team, they did a great job. I’m thankful Jalen [Hart] hit me with the pass, I knew there wasn’t much time left and I had to put it up. It was amazing, I was happy to see all my teammates thrilled to get the big win against a rival.”
After trailing most of the second half, Thomas Gilbert got free for a layup inside to put the Golden Wave up 54-52 with six seconds remaining.
“We showed a lot of composure,” Honaker coach Waylon Hart said. “Grundy hit that layup to go up two, we don’t have any timeouts, they have the presence of mind to get the ball in fast. Jalen pushes it up, a big percentage of kids aren’t going to give up the ball, they would just take the last shot, but he hit Gill with a great pass. That’s a freshman to a freshman, I’m just tickled to death with them.”
Grundy senior Cade Looney, an Emory & Henry College recruit, did everything he could to keep the Wave in the game.
Looney finished with a game-high 27 points, a night after he had become the all-time leading scorer at Grundy High School in a win over Council. He now has 1,915 career points and was the focus of the Honaker defense.
“We played man,” Waylon Hart said. “We sagged more on the back side and over-helped as much as we could. We did the best we could against him, that’s all you can do. He still got a lot of points, but I thought we made him work for them.”
There were six lead-changes in the first half and the Tigers clung to a 32-30 advantage at the half. Grundy’s largest lead was three and Honaker’s biggest advantage was five points.
The Golden Wave finished with 23 turnovers. They were almost able to overcome all the miscues, until the last-second heroics by Gill.
“It was a great game, both teams played really hard,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “It was fun to watch from the sideline as a coach. Honaker did a great job, they shot the ball well and played great defense. I thought we did too, but we turned the ball over too much. You can’t turn the ball over more than 20 times and win a basketball game.”
Logan Thacker was also in double digits for Grundy with 12 points. Senior T.J. Mullins led the Honaker with 16 points, while Gill and Trajon Boyd added nine points each for the Tigers.