PREP BASKETBALL: Gill's trey leads Honaker past Grundy, 55-54

Looney finished with a game-high 27 points, a night after he had become the all-time leading scorer at Grundy High School in a win over Council. He now has 1,915 career points and was the focus of the Honaker defense.

“We played man,” Waylon Hart said. “We sagged more on the back side and over-helped as much as we could. We did the best we could against him, that’s all you can do. He still got a lot of points, but I thought we made him work for them.”

There were six lead-changes in the first half and the Tigers clung to a 32-30 advantage at the half. Grundy’s largest lead was three and Honaker’s biggest advantage was five points.

The Golden Wave finished with 23 turnovers. They were almost able to overcome all the miscues, until the last-second heroics by Gill.

“It was a great game, both teams played really hard,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “It was fun to watch from the sideline as a coach. Honaker did a great job, they shot the ball well and played great defense. I thought we did too, but we turned the ball over too much. You can’t turn the ball over more than 20 times and win a basketball game.”