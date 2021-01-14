PREP BASKETBALL: Gallishaw picks up first win as Virginia High strands Pioneers

The Bearcats needed the cushion. They missed their last eight shots in the third frame and two free throws by Aquemini Martin were their only points the rest of the game. After committing five turnovers the first three quarters, they had 10 miscues the final eight minutes.

“We definitely struggled,” said Gallishaw. “Lebanon started making us go fast and we went fast and out of control. We lost our momentum at the end, but a win’s a win.”

The comeback fell short for the Pioneers. The loss ended a three-game Lebanon winning streak. They had won three consecutive contests in overtime.

“We’ve had some good luck the last few games and then tonight we didn’t have any luck at all, especially on the 3-point shooting,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “They really shot it well. They had a good first half shooting against Richlands and then it slowed down in the second half and I thought the same thing might happen against us. When they shoot like that, with confidence, they’re very athletic. We had to come out and start trying to chase them and that’s hard for us to do.”

The one-two punch of Sage Potts (17 points) and Preston Steele (15 points) again paced Lebanon. When he made a foul shot in the fourth quarter, it gave Steele his 1,000th career point.

Mozzell and Dalton Taylor shared scoring honors for Virginia High with 12 points each, coming from four 3s each. Martin added 11 points in the victory.