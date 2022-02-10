PREP BASKETBALL: FRIDAY FRENZY; Cumberland clashes highlight regular season finales that could create district champs or logjams

The final Friday night of the high school hoops regular season in Southwest Virginia will feature plenty of high-stakes drama, most notably a pair of winner-take-all showdowns in the Cumberland District.

Twin Springs (14-7, 7-2) hosts Rye Cove (16-3, 7-2) with the league’s boys title on the line, while Eastside (14-7, 8-1) travels to Thomas Walker (15-6, 8-1) with the Cumberland’s regular-season girls championship going to the victor.

By the time you read this, you should probably get in your car and head to Nickelsville as the clash between Twin Springs and Rye Cove will be a standing room only affair with the Scott County rivals both attempting to end title droughts. Rye Cove hasn’t won the Cumberland District regular-season championship since 1991, while Twin Springs last achieved the feat a decade ago.

“It’s a great rivalry,” said Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “There’s a lot of mutual respect between our programs. We expect it to be a great atmosphere. Both teams want to win, both fan bases want their team to win. It should make the game a lot of fun.”

Twin Springs played its way back into the title picture with a pair of impressive wins over defending district champion J.I. Burton last week – beating the Raiders 49-46 on the road Friday and 58-32 at home on Saturday.

Connor Lane (19 points per game), Bradley Owens (17 points, 8 rebounds per game) and Mason Elliott (8.5 ppg) have been the tone-setters for the Titans.

“We have really started to click defensively,” Webb said. “Even when we have a bad shooting night our defense has been able to carry us. We take a lot of pride in making sure every shot is a contested one.”

Rye Cove recorded a 66-53 triumph over the Titans on Jan. 21 as 6-foot-6 senior Ethan Chavez went for 38 points and 14 rebounds. Chavez is averaging 23 points per game, but the Eagles are not just a one-man show.

“It’s taken all nine guys to put us in this position and it will take all nine guys to get us where we want to go,” said Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry. “Our kids play an unselfish brand of basketball. They don’t care who gets the credit, they only want to win.”

Winning is also on the mind of the girls from Eastside and Thomas Walker.

The two teams shared the Cumberland District regular-season title last season with Thomas Walker eventually prevailing in a one-game playoff for the league’s automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament.

There will be an outright champ this time.

“It’s pretty cool that all the hard work and dedication all year comes down to one night, on the road against your district rival and preseason favorite for all the marbles,” said Eastside coach Barry Ruff. “Games like these are what we call trophy games and you don’t get many of those in your career. We are gonna enjoy it.”

Eastside freshman Azzy Hammons scored 14 of her 25 points in the opening 2:10 of the second half in a 66-50 triumph over Thomas Walker on Jan. 21. Hammons also had a 40-point game this season for the Spartans.

“Azzy is special,” Ruff said. “She is one of those players that can control the game and make the difference anywhere on the court. She does not play like a freshman. … She works hard and is determined to lead this team to victory every night.”

Eastside suffered a stunning loss to J.I. Burton on Wednesday as the Spartans fell into a first-place tie with Thomas Walker.

“TW has a great team and been a strong opponent for three years,” Ruff said. “Friday should be fun.”

There are plenty of intriguing storylines elsewhere tonight.

A win tonight over Rural Retreat would give Northwood’s boys their first outright Hogoheegee District title since the 1989-1990 season. If the Panthers (12-6, 7-2) were to lose, Lebanon (14-7, 6-3) beat Patrick Henry and Chilhowie (12-8, 6-3) knocked off Holston, there would be a three-way tie for the top spot.

The Southwest District boys race is still not settled with Virginia High (15-6, 6-1) and Graham (10-7, 6-1) tied for first place. If the Bearcats beat Marion tonight and Graham gets the best of Tazewell, VHS and the G-Men would meet in a one-game playoff tentatively set for Tuesday in Tazewell to determine the SWD’s automatic bid to the Region 2D tournament.

The Mountain 7 District has been ultra-competitive as usual on the girls side and Ridgeview (18-3, 10-1) holds a one-game lead over Gate City (12-9, 9-2). The Wolfpack can wrap up first place with a win this evening in Abingdon.

That the final Friday night of the regular season features so many important games is a neat occurrence and the atmosphere will be electric tonight in several gyms, especially one in Scott County.

“It’s been pretty cool to see two county schools rise together over the last three years,” Webb said. “Coach Berry and his staff have done a great job with their team. Friday night is going to be a battle. We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete.”

Regular-season basketball champions in Far Southwest Virginia:

BOYS

Black Diamond District: Grundy Golden Wave

Cumberland District: TBD

Hogoheegee District: TBD

Mountain 7 District: Union Bears

Southwest District: TBD

GIRLS

Black Diamond District: Honaker Tigers

Cumberland District: TBD

Hogoheegee District: Rural Retreat Indians

Mountain 7 District: TBD

Southwest District: Marion Scarlet Hurricanes