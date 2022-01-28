PREP BASKETBALL: Fred Phillips' final game as coach of Richlands boys called off due to weather

Fred Phillips was supposed to coach his final game as the boss of the Richlands High School boys basketball team on Friday night, but Mother Nature had other plans.

The Blue Tornado’s Southwest District clash against Graham was one of several contests in Southwest Virginia that were postponed on Friday due to snow and Phillips’ tenure as the leader of the Blues is officially over.

Earlier this month, Phillips had announced publicly he was resigning effective Jan. 30 as he begins a new job at the Northeast Correctional Complex, a prison in Mountain City, Tennessee, on Monday. Jim Graham will take over the head-coaching duties at Richlands.

The final game for Phillips calling the shots for the Blues turned out to be a 70-63 loss to Mountain Mission on Jan. 24.

“It was disappointing not to get another SWD game in,” Phillips said. “We got quarantined Monday night [due to COVID-19] after our away game against Mountain Mission. We came off quarantine [Thursday] with the new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health. We had practice after school to prepare for Graham and then got word later that the game was canceled due to weather.”

Richlands currently owns an 8-5 record.

“Coach Phillips is a down to earth guy who loves the sport of basketball and has put in countless hours of his time for this program,” said Richlands standout Canyon Wilson. “The biggest thing I learned from Coach Phillips is to go at adversity head-first and to never give up no matter the circumstances.”

Phillips compiled a 96-55 record in his seven seasons at the helm. The 2016-17 squad went 21-5, won the first two regional tournament games in program history, finished as Region 2A West runner-up and suffered a 45-41 loss to Amelia County in the VHSL 2A state quarterfinals.

“I feel like it was never about me, it was always about our players, our school and our community,” Phillips said. “My time here at Richlands was great. I love Richlands High School and wish them nothing but success in everything they do.”

Phillips certainly was passionate over the course of every minute of every game he coached.

“It’s definitely going to be weird not having him with us on the sidelines,” Wilson said. “He always brought intensity and motivated us to keep playing hard and to never let off.”

Tazewell at Virginia High, Patrick Henry at Lebanon, Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, Grundy at Hurley, Twin Springs at Eastside, Abingdon at John Battle (boys), Abingdon at Lee High (girls), Gate City at Wise County Central and George Wythe at Bland County were among the others games that were postponed on Friday.

Gate City and Wise County Central’s girls and boys will play today, while John Battle hosts Abingdon in a Mountain 7 District boys game at 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the boys team at Marion is under COVID-19 quarantine and will not return to the court until Feb. 5.