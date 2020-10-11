PREP BASKETBALL: Former Clintwood star Tracy Lyle Harding takes over girls program at Harrisonburg High School

“That’s going to be determined as I get to know these kids and have them in the gym to see what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Harding said of her style of play. “I’ve been involved with a lot of different styles at a lot of different levels, but I can’t say, ‘This is exactly what we’re going to do.’ To me, it really comes from the strengths and weaknesses of the kids you have on your team. As I get to know more of them, I can go from there.”

Two of the programs Harding has gained knowledge from are East Rockingham and Turner Ashby. She was an assistant when the Eagles captured back-to-back Group A, Division 1 state titles in 2012 and 2013 and then helped Lovell and the Knights capture a championship of their own in 2015.

“Every place I have coached even back 20 years ago, I have taken things and learned,” Harding said. “At East Rock and TA, where I coached under Paul Comer and Rob Lovell, those are two great coaches. Both of those programs have been successful. There’s a lot of things that I learned there and was able to be a part of. It was very special to be part of the East Rock group. We had a tremendous amount of success. That was very special. We built a culture of winning. We won and we won a lot.”