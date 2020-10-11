PREP BASKETBALL: Former Clintwood star Tracy Lyle Harding takes over girls program at Harrisonburg High School

Throughout her time in the Shenandoah Valley, Tracy Harding has watched as girls basketball programs around the area have thrived under veteran coaches.
Spotswood’s Chris Dodson, Turner Ashby’s Rob Lovell and East Rockingham’s Paul Comer are all coaches that have been with their respective programs for quite some time and captured multiple state championships in the process.
All Harding, a 1987 Clintwood graduate, wanted was an opportunity. Now, she’ll get that as the new girls basketball coach for Harrisonburg this upcoming season.
“I had aspired to be a head coach at the high school level for a long time,” said Harding, who was the leader for a Greenwave team that went 25-0 en route to the Virginia High School League Group A state championship in 1985. “There’s not a lot of turnover of head coaches at the boys or girls level. That’s something I had been wanting to do and the opportunity came open and I just felt like it was something I wanted to pursue. The timing was perfect for me, so that’s why I went ahead and pursued it.”
“Coach Harding has experience energy and a passion to promote the success of our student-athletes, both in the classroom and on the court,” Harrisonburg athletic director Brandon Burley said in a press release. “These are just a few of her characteristics that make her a great fit for our school community.”
Harding and her husband own Flying Rabbit Sporting Clays in Mount Crawford. She has served as an assistant coach in a variety of different programs throughout the Shenandoah Valley since 2003. Most recently, she was an assistant at Eastern Mennonite University under head coach Jenny Posey.
“I’ve been with very successful programs, so I have a pretty high standard for what I want to have in my own team now,” Harding said. “That’s something I’m trying to implement in these girls, even now at the very beginning as we get to know each other. These kids have some talent and have a lot of potential. I’m hoping to be able to channel that, so they can be very successful.”
The 51-year-old Harding said she’s started meeting with some of the players returning for the Blue Streaks already and has liked what she’s seen. She said that despite the VHSL restrictions on offseason workouts due to COVID-19, she’s been able to implement some early work and watch film to get an idea of the type of team that she will be working with in her first-ever head coaching gig.
“I’ve been very pleased with getting to know these kids a little bit right now and their response to me has gone well,” Harding said.
Harrisonburg’s most notable returner is guard Mariah Cain, who picked up a Division I offer from Radford earlier this year. The Blue Streaks also bring back several other talented pieces such as Jay Garcia, Maya Waid and Ellie Muncy.
“That’s going to be determined as I get to know these kids and have them in the gym to see what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Harding said of her style of play. “I’ve been involved with a lot of different styles at a lot of different levels, but I can’t say, ‘This is exactly what we’re going to do.’ To me, it really comes from the strengths and weaknesses of the kids you have on your team. As I get to know more of them, I can go from there.”
Two of the programs Harding has gained knowledge from are East Rockingham and Turner Ashby. She was an assistant when the Eagles captured back-to-back Group A, Division 1 state titles in 2012 and 2013 and then helped Lovell and the Knights capture a championship of their own in 2015.
“Every place I have coached even back 20 years ago, I have taken things and learned,” Harding said. “At East Rock and TA, where I coached under Paul Comer and Rob Lovell, those are two great coaches. Both of those programs have been successful. There’s a lot of things that I learned there and was able to be a part of. It was very special to be part of the East Rock group. We had a tremendous amount of success. That was very special. We built a culture of winning. We won and we won a lot.”
After witnessing firsthand what veteran coaches who stick around can accomplish in Valley girls basketball, Harding said she now hopes to have a similar impact and make the Blue Streaks competitive at the regional and state level.
For years, Harding has earned respect as one of the area’s top assistants in the game. Now, she’ll finally get an opportunity to run a program of her own.
“I’m excited to get to know them more and help them individually grow in their skill development,” Harding said. “I’m big on setting individual goals, team goals and coming alongside these kids and trying to help build the girls basketball program there at Harrisonburg to be competitive.”
