PREP BASKETBALL: FAMILY TIES; After watching family win title at Union, Wise County Central freshman Jordan wants one of her own

Shortly after Wise County Central’s girls basketball team put the finishing touches on a 57-41 VHSL state quarterfinal win over the Alleghany Mountaineers on March 4, freshman Abbie Jordan of the Warriors had to urgently check on the outcome of another game.

With the help of the NFHS Network streaming service, she was able to watch the tense final moments of Union’s double-overtime defeat at the hands of James River in a VHSL Class 2 boys hoops state quarterfinal thriller.

Why was this game involving Central’s archrival so important to Abbie Jordan?

The reason was that her older brother, Noah, scored 14 points in what was the final game of his high school career, her father, Donnie, is an assistant coach for the Bears and her uncle, Zack Moore, is Union’s head coach.

Abbie Jordan attends Wise County Central, where her mother, Courtney, is a Spanish teacher.

One family.

Two schools.

Two siblings – a brother and a sister – who happened to both be members of Region 2D championship teams during the 2021-22 season.

No sibling rivalry here, just sibling respect.

“Even though Noah is at a different school, I still supported him just like it was my school,” Abbie Jordan said. “I’m very proud of all he has accomplished in his high school career.”

Noah Jordan was a member of Union’s state championship basketball squad a year ago and also was on a cross country team that was the best in the state.

“I have seen the state championship ring he won in basketball and it is huge,” Abbie Jordan said. “It definitely motivated me to want one of my own. Looking at his rings shows me it’s possible to get one if I work hard enough.”

Abbie Jordan will have a chance to attain some flashy jewelry of her own on Saturday when Wise County Central (25-5) plays the Luray Bulldogs (27-2) at 11 a.m. in the VHSL Class 2 finals at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Jordan is averaging 6.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in her debut season and has been a vital part of the balanced attack for the Warriors.

“I just love Abbie’s approach to the game,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “She is our leading rebounder and one of our better 3-point shooters. She is very versatile in that she can guard players one through five. Being the daughter of a coach, she understands the game and a lot of things come natural to her, especially seeing and reading the floor when she has the ball in her hands. … Being a freshman I’m looking forward to what she can do the next three years.”

Her immediate concern is Saturday.

Where was she last year when her brother helped Union win it all?

“I was not able to be in the gym when he won state because of COVID restrictions, but I watched on TV,” Jordan said. “Seeing Noah accomplish something that I’ve always dreamed about was pretty cool.”

Wise County Central’s program has won five state titles, the last coming in 2019.

Abbie Jordan hopes the final game of her first season with the Warriors has a nice ring to it.

“Being able to go to the state championship game is something I’ve dreamed about since I watched the 2019 [Central] team win their three-peat,” Jordan said. “It’s truly been a blessing being on this team.”