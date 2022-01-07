PREP BASKETBALL: Elizabethton survives Bartley's late run to top East

“She played tough – real tough,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “She did a lot of things. There’s a big difference in height with her and Nelson, and I thought she guarded her [well]. And I know Nelson’s a little sick, but still.”

The Cyclones (1-0, 10-4) also got 12 points from Reiley Whitson and 10 points apiece from Renna Lane and 6-foot-2 post Marlee Mathena.

“The whole team was fired up,” Andrews said. “It’s a good rivalry with us and East. It’s a good feeling when you beat a good team.”

Jenna Hare poured in a game-high 21 points for Sullivan East (0-1, 14-8). Haley Grubb scored 10 and Nelson and Hannah Hodge scored six apiece.

“They played better than us,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “They got the loose balls early and we didn’t. We need to get healthy and we need to improve. I believe in our kids and I believe that we will get back to where we need to be.

“I thought Jenna played great. She made a lot of tough shots that kept us in it.”

Nelson is still getting her legs under her.

“She missed our last game and has not practiced in a week,” Aubrey said. “That is no excuse. Elizabethton just played better than us and executed better than us.”