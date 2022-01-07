PREP BASKETBALL: Elizabethton survives Bartley's late run to top East

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Dylan Bartley’s slow start looked like it might be trumped by a strong finish, but the Sullivan East scoring machine came up short on a rushed, off-the-dribble 25-footer at the buzzer Friday night and Elizabethton celebrated a 57-54 victory.
It was the conference opener for both teams, and looked like a good preview of the league’s balance.
The Cyclones (1-0, 8-5) took the 57-54 lead when Bryson Rollins made the front end of a one-and-one with 6.8 seconds left. But Rollins’ second free throw rolled halfway around the rim and off, and the next thing you know, Bartley, who was held to 10 points, dribbling across half-court near the right sideline while taking a peek at the clock.
“We thought about fouling, but we’re not together enough to have talked about that situation,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “One of my assistants really likes that scenario. I’m situational. I’m not against it, but I’m not always for it. It might not have been a bad idea to foul right there.”
It wasn’t a bad idea to have Nate Stephens guard Bartley, who did pile up a handful of assists in the first half but had seven points before hitting a 3-pointer that got East within 56-54 with 12.8 seconds left.
“I think Nate just did a good job,” Honeycutt said. “He kind of had it figured out space wise, like, with what he needed to do. There was a few times I yelled something at Nate and I finally said, ‘You know what, I’m not gonna mess with Nate. He’s doing a heck of a job.’ That was a big challenge. I think Nate likes that and enjoys that. He wants to be the shutdown guy.”
Combo guard Jake Roberts led Elizabethton with 17 points. Post Nicholas Wilson and guard Seth Carter added 12 and 11, respectively, and Rollins scored nine.
Guards Logan Murray and Braden Standbridge scored 16 and 14, respectively for East (0-1, 10-3). Masun Tate added seven.
“Elizabethton played great,” Sullivan East coach Dillon Faver said. “They made it hard for us to get in a flow offensively. We had a shot to tie it at the end it just didn’t go in.”
GIRLS
Elizabethton 64, Sullivan East 49
Undersized point guard Lina Lyon scored 20 points and spent a lot of the night harassing Sullivan East counterpart Riley Nelson, who was recovering from illness.
“She played tough – real tough,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “She did a lot of things. There’s a big difference in height with her and Nelson, and I thought she guarded her [well]. And I know Nelson’s a little sick, but still.”
The Cyclones (1-0, 10-4) also got 12 points from Reiley Whitson and 10 points apiece from Renna Lane and 6-foot-2 post Marlee Mathena.
“The whole team was fired up,” Andrews said. “It’s a good rivalry with us and East. It’s a good feeling when you beat a good team.”
Jenna Hare poured in a game-high 21 points for Sullivan East (0-1, 14-8). Haley Grubb scored 10 and Nelson and Hannah Hodge scored six apiece.
“They played better than us,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “They got the loose balls early and we didn’t. We need to get healthy and we need to improve. I believe in our kids and I believe that we will get back to where we need to be.
“I thought Jenna played great. She made a lot of tough shots that kept us in it.”
Nelson is still getting her legs under her.
“She missed our last game and has not practiced in a week,” Aubrey said. “That is no excuse. Elizabethton just played better than us and executed better than us.”