PREP BASKETBALL: East girls top Elizabethton, Patriot boys suffer loss

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Junior Hayley Grubb scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half and Sullivan East cleared its tallest remaining hurdle on the path to a Three Rivers Conference title with a 53-41 win at Elizabethton on Friday.
In the nightcap, the East boys missed an opportunity to clinch a share of the league title, as the Cyclones’ Jake Roberts scored 46 points in a 79-72 victory.
Frequently driving and finishing with her left hand, Grubb scored nine points while helping East build a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and assisted an Emma Aubrey 3-pointer to give the Patriots a 28-14 halftime lead.
“They weren’t helping on the backside and they were getting on my hip,” Grubb said. “So I would take it, and if someone helped I knew who was open. … I think we’re coming together.
“It’s so much fun. It’s almost like playing with someone you’ve known your whole life and it’s so easy to play with them. It’s amazing, because you know you can trust them and you know they’re not gonna let you down or get mad at you if you take the shot or anything.”
Grubb moved past Alyssa Hare into the Top 15 on East’s career scoring list. Grubb has 1,122 points. Hare scored 1,103.
“Hayley saved her best game of the year for this one,” said East coach Allan Aubrey, whose team improved to 7-1 in the league and 17-4 overall.
East also got 12 points from point guard Riley Nelson and 10 from combo guard Jenna Hare. Aubrey hit two 3-pointers, including one assisted by Hare which gave East a 44-33 lead with 4:21 remaining. It snapped a 9-0 run.
“Emma didn’t shoot it great. But man, the one she made in the fourth quarter when we were really struggling – when she hit that one was when I knew, ‘Okay, we’re in good shape.’ In fact, right before that, I turned to Coach [Chris] Reynolds and said, ‘We really need Emma to make one right here.’ And like she always does, she finds a way. … Riley Nelson was just awesome.”
East held versatile Elizabethton post Morgan Headrick to 11 points. Point guard Lina Lyon led the Cyclones (7-3, 14-8) with 15.
“I’m really proud of how my kids played,” Aubrey said. “The rebounding, the defensive effort was just incredible.”
The East girls will host Johnson County today at 4:30 p.m.
The boys game was a shootout between Roberts and East’s Dylan Bartley, who finished with 30 points.
Roberts made seven 3-pointers, most of which were difficult, off-the-dribble step-backs. And many of those were fairly well contested.
“When he gets like that he’s impressive,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “He probably was feeling like anything that he shoots is going in. Last year when the season was over he said, ‘I want to be able to be the guy and I want to be able to shoot a step-back.’ And all I said was, ‘Well, practice it.’ And he has.”
Roberts’ career-high 46 points energized the crowd, which included state champion football teammates such as Bryson Rollins and Deuce Morton.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Roberts said. “To do it [set a career high in scoring] in a game like this – it’s awesome.”
The Cyclones (8-3, 16-5) also got 15 points from Nicholas Wilson.
East, which fell to 9-1 in the league and 16-5 overall, also got 10 points from Logan Murray.
“Elizabethton played great,” East first-year coach Dillon Faver said. “Hats off to them. We have to learn from it and get better.”
The East boys will host Johnson County today at 6 p.m.