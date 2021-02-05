PREP BASKETBALL: East girls top Elizabethton, Patriot boys suffer loss

East also got 12 points from point guard Riley Nelson and 10 from combo guard Jenna Hare. Aubrey hit two 3-pointers, including one assisted by Hare which gave East a 44-33 lead with 4:21 remaining. It snapped a 9-0 run.

“Emma didn’t shoot it great. But man, the one she made in the fourth quarter when we were really struggling – when she hit that one was when I knew, ‘Okay, we’re in good shape.’ In fact, right before that, I turned to Coach [Chris] Reynolds and said, ‘We really need Emma to make one right here.’ And like she always does, she finds a way. … Riley Nelson was just awesome.”

East held versatile Elizabethton post Morgan Headrick to 11 points. Point guard Lina Lyon led the Cyclones (7-3, 14-8) with 15.

“I’m really proud of how my kids played,” Aubrey said. “The rebounding, the defensive effort was just incredible.”

The East girls will host Johnson County today at 4:30 p.m.

The boys game was a shootout between Roberts and East’s Dylan Bartley, who finished with 30 points.

Roberts made seven 3-pointers, most of which were difficult, off-the-dribble step-backs. And many of those were fairly well contested.