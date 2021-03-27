PREP BASKETBALL: Dyer, Walling to start anew at West Ridge High School

It wasn’t the relaxing retirement that John Dyer was looking for when he stepped down after 34 years following the 2019-20 basketball season.
Not only did Dyer miss basketball, but his health took a turn for the worse.
“A year ago when I retired I was exhausted and I didn’t have anything left in the tank,” said Dyer, who was such an icon in 32 years at Sullivan East that the gymnasium is called the Dyer Dome. “Then the health issues, I am blessed to be here, to be alive.
“These last few months have been the hardest times of my life, but God has been so great and my health has recovered. I have a new outlook, a new energy in my life and I just have more to give.”
That includes on the basketball court. Dyer has been selected as the first boys basketball coach at West Ridge High School, which will combine students from Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North beginning in the fall.
“I feel like I have been led by God to coach again. I had no intentions of that when I retired, there was no plan in coming back, but I have missed it, I can’t tell you how much I have missed it,” said Dyer, who coached for two years at Johnson County before landing in Bluff City. “I have missed being around the young men, I have missed the practices, I just miss our coaches and I know that I have more left.
“I am fortunate for that and I am blessed for that and I want to get back into coaching because I feel like that is what I am led to do.”
West Ridge also selected Kristi Walling, who has spent the last four years as the girls coach at Sullivan Central, for the same position with the Wolves.
“I am very excited to come into a brand new school, a brand new program. I am excited to get to be a part of that,” Walling said. “I am excited, they are three great communities and I am really excited to bring those three communities together and just excited to start and build that girls basketball program.”
Walling, who won 83 games in four seasons at Sullivan Central, feels like there are building blocks in the three schools to make the Wolves a team to contend with on the court.
“This is a challenge and I am excited about it,” Walling said. “Coming in, this is a brand new school bringing in three communities together, it is a big challenge, but it is something I am very, very excited for.
“I have got kids coming back, South has got really good kids coming back, North has good kids coming back. I am really excited, I think we can be competitive off the bat with these veteran players we have coming from all three schools.”
Dyer is equally enthusiastic about the talent that will be available for his squad.
“There are good players at all three of the schools. Right now is a whirlwind trying to get everything together and start attacking it,” Dyer said. “That is where we are at right now. I am humbled to be named the coach. I am honored to have been part of the Patriot Nation.”
Sullivan East had a terrific season under new head coach Dillon Faver, winning the Three Rivers Conference, falling in overtime in the Region 1 title game to eventual state champion Greeneville, and were tied with Kingston after three quarters before falling in a Class AA substate game.
Dyer was often seen courtside watching his Patriots, and the thought of coaching again was there.
“I am so proud of the Patriots, I am so proud and honored to be the coach at East High School for 32 years. I am so proud of our team this year and I am so proud of coach Dillon Faver and what a great job they did,” Dyer said. “They inspired me. That is why, I feel like there is more.
“There is more and I am still young enough to coach, that is what I am going to do. I am not going to be athletic director or a teacher or anything like that. I am going to be a basketball coach. To start a new program is exciting.”
West Ridge will be part of the newly-created Class AAAA, which will also include Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, David Crockett and Daniel Boone in their immediate conference.
“That will be a challenge in itself, moving up,” said Walling, who will enjoy next week’s spring break and then get to work. “When we get back I am going to meet with the athletic director and we are going to try to get assistants hired, get schedules set, practice jerseys ordered, all that good stuff done and hopefully shortly right after that we can have a [team] meeting.”
Walling was especially excited to learn that Dyer will be the boys coach at West Ridge.
“That is something that I am very excited about to get to coach alongside somebody I have personally looked up to as a coach and a mentor,” she said. “Even before I came to Central he is somebody that I looked up to as a coach and then getting to come into the same conference with him when he was at East. He is just somebody that I really respect so I am really excited because I feel like I can learn a lot from him.”
Much like Walling, Dyer will be busy trying to mold a team that can compete with teams that are part of the highest classification in Tennessee.
“It is going to be a tough conference, we all know that,” Dyer said. “It is a tough conference, we are going to have to get together and bring three communities together, and be the absolute best we can be and we will do that. We are going to play with great effort, teamwork and perseverance. If we do that we are going to be better, we are going to compete.”
Just don’t expect to see Dyer back at Sullivan East coaching against the Patriots.
“That is one of the conditions, that we are not going to play,” he said. “We are not in the same conference, we are not going to play non-conference. It would be very difficult for me to bring a team into East High School to play so that is something that I am glad is not going to happen.”
