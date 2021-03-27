PREP BASKETBALL: Dyer, Walling to start anew at West Ridge High School

“That will be a challenge in itself, moving up,” said Walling, who will enjoy next week’s spring break and then get to work. “When we get back I am going to meet with the athletic director and we are going to try to get assistants hired, get schedules set, practice jerseys ordered, all that good stuff done and hopefully shortly right after that we can have a [team] meeting.”

Walling was especially excited to learn that Dyer will be the boys coach at West Ridge.

“That is something that I am very excited about to get to coach alongside somebody I have personally looked up to as a coach and a mentor,” she said. “Even before I came to Central he is somebody that I looked up to as a coach and then getting to come into the same conference with him when he was at East. He is just somebody that I really respect so I am really excited because I feel like I can learn a lot from him.”

Much like Walling, Dyer will be busy trying to mold a team that can compete with teams that are part of the highest classification in Tennessee.